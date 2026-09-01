Otti urges Labour Party unity in Nsulu ahead of 2027

Key points

Gov. Alex Otti has urged Labour Party stakeholders in Nsulu to unite behind his administration and prepare for the 2027 elections.

Party leaders said a stronger grassroots structure and cooperation among political blocs would be critical to the party’s electoral prospects.

The Nsulu Labour Party Stakeholders Forum was inaugurated to coordinate mobilisation and support for Labour Party candidates.

Main story

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has urged Labour Party stakeholders in Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, to resolve their differences and work together to sustain his administration’s development agenda ahead of the 2027 elections.

Otti made the call on Monday at the Nsulu Labour Party Stakeholders’ Summit at Umuomainta Women Hall, held under the theme, “Sustaining the Transformation: A United Labour Party in Nsulu for 2027 and Beyond.”

Represented by the party’s National Vice Chairman, South-East, Mr Ishmeal Onuoha, the governor said unity, peaceful collaboration and inclusive leadership were necessary to sustain development in the area.

He urged stakeholders to take an active role in party affairs rather than remain on the sidelines, while calling for respect for party leaders and collective action among members.

Otti also urged the stakeholders to maintain the spirit of unity beyond the summit and work towards securing victory for the Labour Party in 2027.

He assured participants that issues raised during the meeting would be considered and addressed, describing the summit as “the beginning of success.”

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Caleb Ajagba, said the meeting provided an opportunity to strengthen the Labour Party’s structure in Nsulu ahead of the elections.

Ajagba said the immediate task was to establish an organised political structure capable of mobilising support for Otti’s second-term bid and other Labour Party candidates.

He said every stakeholder had a role to play in the effort and announced the inauguration of the Nsulu Labour Party Stakeholders’ Forum to coordinate support for the governor and other candidates.

The Labour Party state Chairman, Mr Peter Azubuike, urged Nsulu leaders to work with stakeholders across the different political blocs in Isiala Ngwa North to improve the party’s chances at the polls.

Azubuike said Otti’s re-election should be treated as a collective responsibility and argued that the governor’s achievements should motivate members to support his second-term bid.

Mr Nkem Okoro, state Chairman of Abia Arise, Otti’s political structure, also called for greater cooperation among the three political blocs in Isiala Ngwa North: Nsulu, Ngwaukwu and Ntigha.

He said a common political objective would strengthen the party’s position ahead of the elections.

Dr Chris Ugwumadu, who presented a paper titled “Labour Party Nsulu: The Challenges and Way Forward”, said the party needed to resolve internal differences and strengthen its grassroots organisation.

Ugwumadu acknowledged the party’s growth but said stakeholders needed to work together around a common objective.

“We are all committed to delivering the governor and Labour Party candidates in our various wards in Nsulu,” he said.

Other stakeholders, including Chief Godwin Nnaji and Dr John Enyioko, called for sustained unity among community and party leaders and urged Nsulu to contribute substantially to the party’s electoral performance.

They also cited the Umuomaiukwu Smart School and Abia International Airport Project as major investments with potential benefits for the community and the state.

The Women Leader of Umuomainta Community, Mrs Esther Mbuko, urged party members to begin grassroots mobilisation through door-to-door and person-to-person campaigns.

Mbuko said the policies and programmes of the Otti administration had benefited residents and called for collective efforts to sustain the development recorded in the state.

The councillor representing Isiala Nsulu Ward 3, Mrs Chinyere Obadiah, similarly urged residents to participate actively in the 2027 elections, saying the administration’s infrastructure projects reflected Otti’s development agenda.

The summit ended with the inauguration of the Executive Council Members of the Nsulu Labour Party Stakeholders Forum.

The issues

The immediate issue is whether Labour Party stakeholders in Nsulu can maintain enough unity to build an effective grassroots political structure ahead of 2027.

Several speakers identified differences among party members and political blocs as an issue that needs to be addressed, while the proposed stakeholder forum is intended to provide a structure for coordinating members and mobilisation efforts.

The political mobilisation is also closely tied to Otti’s bid for a second term, with party leaders presenting his administration’s development projects as part of the case for his re-election.

What’s being said

Otti urged stakeholders to “sustain the spirit of unity beyond the summit” and work towards victory for the Labour Party in 2027.

Ugwumadu said, “We are all committed to delivering the governor and Labour Party candidates in our various wards in Nsulu.”

What’s next

The newly inaugurated Nsulu Labour Party Stakeholders Forum is expected to provide a platform for coordinating party activities and mobilisation in the area ahead of the 2027 elections.

Party members are also expected to strengthen grassroots engagement and work across the political blocs in Isiala Ngwa North.

Bottom line

Otti is seeking to turn calls for unity among Labour Party stakeholders in Nsulu into a stronger grassroots structure ahead of the 2027 elections.

The immediate test will be whether the newly inaugurated stakeholder forum can translate the summit’s emphasis on unity into coordinated political mobilisation across the area.