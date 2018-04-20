LASIEC in Possession of 1.4 million Unclaimed PVCs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has disclosed that it was making plans to redistribute the unclaimed 1.4 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner Mr Sam Olumekun said: “We are actually working out a new strategy,” the INEC boss told NAN, as he explained the commission’s plan to redistribute the permanent voter cards.

He expressed concern over the number of uncollected PVCs in Lagos state, urgingthe owners to go to INEC offices in their local government areas for collection.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Lagos state has the highest number of unclaimed PVCs in the country.

INEC had said that it was still in possession of 7,920,129 permanent voter cards yet to be collected from its offices across the nation.