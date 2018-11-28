Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting as Buhari visits Borno

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started around 11.03am when Osinbajo arrived the Council Chamber.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday visited Borno State as part of efforts to sympathize with soldiers, who recently lost colleagues and friends and loved ones to deadly attacks by the insurgents, Boko Haram.

About 18 ministers and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, were in the Council chamber during the rendition of the opening National anthem.

The National anthem was followed by Muslims prayer offered by the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, while the Christian prayer was said by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah.

Among the issues scheduled for consideration is biometric presentations by some government agencies.

Stakeholders to make the biometric presentation during the closed doors meeting include the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Federal Ministry of Health.