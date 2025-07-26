Organisations Advocate Preventive Healthcare For Nigerians

The Onome Omobolaji Obada Foundation (OOF), ProHealth International, and Christ Livingspring Apostolic Ministry (CLAM), Ogba, have called on Nigerians to prioritise preventive healthcare to curb the rising burden of avoidable illnesses and deaths.

The call was made during a week-long free medical outreach hosted at CLAM Soteria Maternity and Hospital, Omole, Lagos, where more than 5,000 residents from Lagos and surrounding communities benefitted from a range of healthcare services.

The outreach, which ended on Friday, offered free general consultations, surgeries, eye and dental care, counselling, and medication. According to organisers, the goal was to make quality healthcare accessible, especially to underserved populations.

Omolade Olatawura, a Director at the OOF Foundation, stressed the importance of early medical intervention. “We’ve had patients come in with untreated conditions that they’ve lived with for eight to ten years. Some had undiagnosed hernias and one woman had over 65 fibroid lumps removed. Early diagnosis could have prevented the escalation of these cases,” she said.

Olatawura explained that the foundation is committed to bridging healthcare gaps across Nigeria. “This is our fourth outreach in two years. We’ve been to urban and rural areas—Lagos, Warri, Delta—and we’re just getting started. Prevention is cheaper than cure, and Nigerians need access and encouragement to prioritise their health,” she added.

Dr Lisa Olobio-Oke of ProHealth International, whose team provided the volunteer medical personnel, echoed these sentiments. She lamented the widespread neglect of routine health checks, particularly in busy urban centres.

“Nigerians generally avoid hospitals unless there’s an emergency. People don’t check their blood pressure, hydrate properly, or rest enough. But it eventually takes a toll,” Olobio-Oke said.

She noted that ProHealth has conducted similar outreach programmes across the country, including a recent stop in Ife, Osun State. “This partnership with OOF is one of many. We’re committed to reaching those who lack access to basic healthcare,” she said.

The outreach included cataract surgeries, dental procedures, fibroid and hernia surgeries, health counselling, and distribution of prescription drugs—all offered at no cost to beneficiaries.

CLAM, which hosted the event, contributed not just its medical facilities but also spiritual and emotional support. Senior Pastor Wole Oladiyun reaffirmed the ministry’s focus on human welfare, highlighting CLAM’s consistent outreach efforts.

“CLAM is a human development institution, not just a prayer ministry. We commit over ₦100 million annually to support welfare programmes, ministries, and NGOs. During COVID-19, we distributed palliatives to thousands in Ojodu,” Oladiyun said.

He commended the partnership with OOF and ProHealth as a model of impactful collaboration, urging Nigerians to adopt preventive health practices like regular checkups, proper nutrition, rest, and exercise.

“Prevention saves lives. Health is wealth, and early detection is key,” he concluded.