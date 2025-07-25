FG Sets 12 Years As New Minimum Age For JSS1 Admission

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced a new policy setting 12 years as the minimum entry age for pupils seeking admission into Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS1) after completing six years of primary education. The policy, contained in a document on Non-State Schools launched last week, aims to standardise entry age and align the educational progression of learners across the country.

Non-State Schools, also known as private or independent schools, are educational institutions not managed by the government and are typically funded through tuition, donations from individuals, businesses, faith-based organisations, and communities. The ministry noted that these schools are playing an increasingly significant role in education provision across the country, despite variations in the quality of education offered.

According to the policy, nursery education will last three years, with children admitted into Nursery One at age three, Nursery Two at age four, and a compulsory one-year pre-primary (Kindergarten) at age five. Children will then begin Primary One at age six, completing six years of primary education before advancing to JSS1 at around age 12.

“Every child must complete six years of primary education. They shall be admitted into Junior Secondary School (JSS1) when they have completed six years of primary education, at around the age of 12 years,” the document states.

If implemented fully, the policy implies that Nigerian students would typically complete secondary education by age 18 before proceeding to higher institutions.

The move comes amid ongoing debates about the appropriate entry age for tertiary institutions, with previous education ministers alternating between 16 and 18 years as the benchmark for university admission.

Data from the Nigeria Education Digest 2022 shows that non-state schools are expanding rapidly, outnumbering state schools at the Junior Secondary level in at least 26 states. Between 2017 and 2022, non-state primary schools grew by 31.56%, while state primary schools grew by 3.3% within the same period. At the Junior Secondary level, non-state schools increased by 35.06%, compared to a 6.8% growth for state schools.

The Federal Government expects the new policy to enhance structured learning progression and maturity of learners while ensuring a more uniform education system across both public and private schools.