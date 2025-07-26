Transcorp Hotels Posts N47.6bn H1 Revenue, Announces N1.02bn Dividend

Transcorp Hotels Plc has posted a revenue of N47.57 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2025, marking a 60 percent increase from the N29.72 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

The hospitality giant also reported a 71 percent surge in gross profit, which rose to N36.21 billion from N21.19 billion year-on-year, pushing the gross profit margin to 76 percent. This strong performance came despite inflationary pressures and rising operational costs.

A subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, Transcorp Hotels owns and operates the Transcorp Hilton Abuja and the digital hospitality platform Aura by Transcorp Hotels.

In a filing with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Friday, the company attributed its performance to sustained innovation, operational efficiency, and the recent launch of its 5,000-seat capacity Transcorp Centre in Abuja.

To reward shareholders, the company declared an interim dividend of N1.024 billion, translating to 10 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to applicable withholding tax.

Chairman of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, said the results affirm the company’s strategic direction. “Transcorp Hotels’ outstanding performance in the first half of 2025 further validates our transformative strategies, with a laser focus on innovation and operational efficiency. It affirms our steadfast dedication to delivering investor returns and signals our profound confidence in Transcorp Hotels’ future growth,” he stated.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Uzo Oshogwe, echoed similar sentiments, attributing the company’s exceptional results to its growth-driven approach.

“Building on the foundation of our iconic assets, the Transcorp Hilton Abuja and the new 5,000-seat capacity Transcorp Centre, we are not just leading Nigeria’s hospitality sector, but redefining excellence across Africa,” she said.