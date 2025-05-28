Ooni Of Ife Donates Land For Construction Of World Ifa Temple

Ile-Ife, Osun State — In a significant gesture aimed at preserving and promoting Yoruba cultural heritage and spirituality, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has donated three acres of land to the International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) for the construction of what is being described as the largest Ifa temple in the world.

The land, situated near the Stadium Area along Route 7 in Ile-Ife, Osun State, will host the proposed World Ifa Temple — a global spiritual centre expected to become a key pilgrimage site for traditional worshippers of Ifa and Orisa across the globe.

President of the ICIR, Fayemi Fakayode, announced the development in a statement issued in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday.

“This gesture by our revered first-class monarch reflects his unwavering commitment to Yoruba tradition, culture, and spirituality,” Fakayode said.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of the Council of Araba and Oluwo, chaired by His Eminence Awodotun Aworeni, the Araba/Olu-Isese Agbaye, noting that the donation marks a historic step toward the global promotion of the Ifa religion.

“With this initiative, the Ooni has once again demonstrated his dedication to safeguarding the legacy of Oduduwa and advancing the spiritual identity of the Yoruba people,” Fakayode added.

According to the ICIR, preliminary work has already commenced on the donated site. The council had earlier submitted a formal request to the Ooni for land to construct what it has termed “the Largest World Ifa Temple,” to be headquartered in Ile-Ife, widely regarded as the spiritual home of the Yoruba civilisation.

The World Ifa Temple project is expected to attract traditional worshippers, scholars, and cultural enthusiasts from around the world, further establishing Ile-Ife as a centre of indigenous spirituality and cultural renaissance.