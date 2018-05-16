Onyekuru Fails to Make Rohr’s World Cup Provisional Cut

Super Eagles attacker, Henry Onyekuru, is disappointed with Belgian club, Anderlecht, in the wake of his omission from Nigeria’s preliminary 30-man World Cup roster announced on Monday

According to Het Nieuwsblad, the Everton loanee was also very angry on Sunday evening when he was axed from Anderlecht’s provisional squad against Gent in the playoffs and told to sit in the stands.

Onyekuru always claimed to be fit and missed the last opportunity to prove his fitness to Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr and the Nigerian Federation before they released the squad list for the mundial.