Onyekuru Fails to Make Rohr’s World Cup Provisional Cut

Super Eagles attacker, Henry Onyekuru, is disappointed with Belgian club, Anderlecht, in the wake of his omission from Nigeria’s preliminary 30-man World Cup roster announced on Monday
According to Het Nieuwsblad, the Everton loanee was also very angry on Sunday evening when he was axed from Anderlecht’s provisional squad against Gent in the playoffs and told to sit in the stands.
Onyekuru always claimed to be fit and missed the last opportunity to prove his fitness to Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr and the Nigerian Federation before they released the squad list for the mundial.
He scored ten goals in 28 appearances across all competitions prior to his spell on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo, has made his return to English Premier League side, Chelsea, official after announcing his departure from Turkish club Kasımpaşa S.K. yesterday.
The versatile central defender, who is in coach Genrot Rohr’s 30-man provisional list for the Russia 2018 World Cup returned for a second loan spell with Kasımpaşa in August 2017 and ended the season with 28 league appearances, scoring one goal against Konyaspor.
Omeruo’s decision to return to the Apaches has proved to be the right one as he has earned a spot on Nigeria’s preliminary World Cup roster after he was omitted from the Super Eagles squad for their first game of the 2017-2018 campaign against Cameroun as a result of his inactivity for Chelsea’s first team during pre-season training.