Onne Customs Seizes 22 Containers Of Illicit Drugs, Generates N550 Billion In Revenue Over 10 Months

The Nigeria Customs Service, Area 2 Command in Onne, Rivers State, reports the seizure of 21 containers loaded with various illicit drugs and one additional container filled with donkey skins. The seized goods include 20 units of 40-foot containers and a single 20-foot container containing significant quantities of controlled substances.

Customs Area Controller Mohammed Babandede, while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday, confirms that the crackdown on smuggling operations follows a three-month state of emergency. This measure grants the command the authority to intensify inspections on suspicious shipments in collaboration with other security agencies.

During this period, the command confiscated a wide range of illegal pharmaceuticals. These include 2,624,053 bottles of 100ml codeine cough syrup, 7,530,000 tablets of 50mg Really Extra Diclofenac, 3,500,000 tablets of 5mg Trodol Benzhexol, and 27,048,900 tablets of 225mg Royal Tramadol. Additional items seized consist of 7,665,000 counterfeit antibiotics, 15,600,000 fake 4mg chlorphenamine tablets, and over 33 million tablets of fake Lomotil. Authorities also discovered concealment items like 19,430 pieces of chilly cutters and 20,238 pieces of sanitary fittings.

The duty paid value of the 21 containers with illicit drugs stands at N46.4 billion, while the container of donkey skins is valued at N441 million.

In terms of revenue, Controller Babandede reveals that as of November 11, 2024, the Onne Area 2 Command has generated N550.4 billion in revenue over a span of ten months. This figure represents 89% of its annual revenue target of N618 billion.

Babandede notes that two months earlier, the Controller General of Customs visited Onne Port to showcase several significant seizures achieved through intelligence gathering, inter-agency cooperation, and thorough physical inspections. The recent confiscations underscore the command’s commitment to enhancing security measures and curbing the influx of contraband goods into the country.