IPMAN And Dangote Refinery Join For Direct Distribution Of Petrol And Other Products

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has established a direct supply agreement with Dangote Refinery to obtain petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products.

This significant development, announced by IPMAN National President Abubakar Garima in Abuja after a National Working Committee meeting, comes in the wake of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pausing its plans to serve as the exclusive off-taker for the refinery’s products.

Garima noted that this collaboration would help ensure a reliable and affordable supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) throughout Nigeria. “After discussions with Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his management team in Lagos, we are pleased to confirm that Dangote Refinery will supply IPMAN with PMS, AGO, and DPK directly for distribution to our depots and retail outlets,” he said. He emphasized the potential of this partnership to strengthen local refining capacity and stabilize Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.

Support for Domestic Refining and Pricing Negotiations

Garima urged IPMAN members to rely on the Dangote Refinery and other Nigerian refineries for fuel products, a move he believes will create more jobs and align with President Bola Tinubu’s economic development agenda. He expressed optimism that continued discussions with Dangote Refinery would result in more favorable pricing, although he did not specify any expected price.

Transition to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

Addressing Nigeria’s transition to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Garima outlined IPMAN’s plans to establish CNG refill stations across the country. He assured members of IPMAN’s commitment to collaborating with the Federal Government on developing the necessary infrastructure and incentives for seamless CNG adoption, which he believes will benefit both the industry and Nigeria’s economy in the long term. “CNG has vast potential to boost Nigeria’s economy. IPMAN is dedicated to supporting this initiative and working with the government to make it successful,” Garima added.

Key Points

The partnership between IPMAN and Dangote Refinery is expected to improve the efficiency and affordability of fuel distribution while boosting economic growth in Nigeria’s petroleum sector. This collaboration also follows the Dangote Refinery’s recent production of diesel and aviation fuel, with plans underway to distribute products directly to IPMAN’s 30,000 members and 150,000 retail outlets across Nigeria. This initiative aims to cut out middlemen, reduce costs, and ensure a steady fuel supply across the country.