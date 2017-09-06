Online Publishers Elect New EXCO

The Online Publishers Association of Nigeria (OPAN), an association of digital and internet publishers, has announced the election of a new executive committee.

In a statement it issued on Tuesday, the association said the new executive will run its affairs for the next two years “following the lapse of the tenure of the past executive”.

It said OPAN members had, during their meeting on Monday, unanimously elected Austyn Ogannah (pictured), publisher of THEWILL news, as its new president, while Emmanuel Asiwe of Huhuonline was elected vice-president.

Daniel Elombah, publisher of Elombah.com will serve as general secretary, while Peter Obiora, publisher of InvestAdvocate was elected general liaison officer.

The statement quoted Femi Awoyemi, OPAN outgoing president, as describing it as an honour to be the association’s pioneer president.

Ogannah, who was the association’s vice-president prior to his election, thanked the members for the mandate given him to lead the group.

He assured them as well as the new executives of effective leadership.

“Today, I receive the baton of OPAN presidency with humility and dedication to duty,” he said.

“OPAN under my leadership will meet all the targets we have set forth through God’s grace and mercy.

“The new executive committee will work even harder as a team as we continue to push for a self-regulated, transparent, fair, credible, reliable and well-structured Nigerian internet news and media publishing space.”