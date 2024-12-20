Olam Agri Unveils Mama’s Pride Macaroni: A Delicious and Nutritious Addition to Nigerian Meals

In its continued commitment to delivering affordable, tasty, and nutritious food options, Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, the wheat milling and pasta business of Olam Agri in Nigeria, has launched a new pasta product—Mama’s Pride Macaroni. This much-anticipated release was celebrated at an engaging event that also featured the unveiling of the Mama’s Pride Pasta ambassador Bimbo Ademoye, a Nollywood Actress.

The launch, which took place at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos on December 18, 2024, followed the wider reception of Mama’s Pride Spaghetti variance, introduced to the market exactly a year ago. The Mama’s Pride Macaroni is a high-quality pasta made from high-quality wheat to provide culinary delight. It offers a non-sticky experience for lovers of pasta. It can be enjoyed plain with sauce, jollof, fried, or paired with vegetables.

Speaking during the product launch, Managing Director, Wheat Milling Business, Olam Agri in Nigeria, Nitin Mehta, explained, “We put in so much effort into developing the Mama’s Pride Macaroni brand to build on the success of the spaghetti variance introduced about a year ago. This brand continues to garner rave reviews from trade partners and consumers. The Mama’s Pride Macaroni certainly will redefine its segment.”

B2C Business Head, Grains and Animal Feed, Olam Agri in Nigeria, Siddarth Suri, said, “We are delighted to be releasing the Mama’s Pride Macaroni to the market after careful product research, development and production processes. The effort put into the manufacturing of this rich product underlines our commitment to providing superior, top-quality and affordable products to feed the teeming local population.”

Reiterating the uniqueness of the product, General Manager/ Head of Marketing, Olam Agri in Nigeria, Bola Adeniji, stated, “Consumer responses after various product testing engagements show that the Mama’s Pride Macaroni is unrivalled in its segment. This gave us the confidence to go ahead and launch the product on the market. Considering pasta meals have become popular among households, our brand is positioned to provide culinary delight across dining. It is versatile and combines perfectly with a variety of sauces and toppings.”

The brand ambassador, Bimbo Ademoye, said, “CFM is a big and loving family. I am proud to identify with the business and Mama’s Pride Pasta. We share a common trait, a focus on enriching people’s experience and spreading joy across homes. I can assure consumers that this is the best pasta product in the market in terms of taste and preparation.”

Reflecting on Olam Agri’s broader mission, Anil Nair, Managing Director of Olam Agri, remarked, “At Olam Agri, we are deeply committed to the health and nutrition of Nigerians. Through continuous investment in research and consumer insights, we strive to deliver products that align with evolving tastes and needs. Mama’s Pride Macaroni embodies this commitment, and while we are thrilled by its early success, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of innovation and excellence.”

With the introduction of Mama’s Pride Macaroni, Olam Agri reaffirms its dedication to enriching lives through nutritious, high-quality, and affordable food products, supporting the government’s New Hope Agenda for food security.