Thursday Chronicles: The Struggles Of Being A Nigerian Youth

It’s Thursday again, and you know what that means—Thursday Chronicles! Your weekly dose of laughter, insight, and pure Nigerian gist, served up fresh and hot. Whether you’re here for the first time or you’re a regular, settle in, because we’re about to take a wild ride through this week’s topic!

Being a Nigerian youth isn’t just a phase; it’s an experience, a full-on adventure that includes hustle, heartbreak, and… more hustle. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to grow up in Nigeria with all the expectations and realities thrown your way, this is for you. From navigating an economy that seems to be in a constant state of emergency to dealing with pressure from family and society, here’s a look at some of the struggles every Nigerian youth can relate to.

1. The Pressure to “Make It” Early

Ah, the pressure to succeed, or rather, to succeed yesterday. As a Nigerian youth, you’re expected to hit the ground running, whether you have the resources or not. Your uncles and aunties are always asking:

“Ah, what have you done with your life? You’re still sitting at home?”

“You mean to say you don’t have a car at your age?”

“What? You’re still using public transport?”

If you don’t have a business, a car, or a five-star job by the age of 23, you’re practically a failure in some people’s eyes. Forget the fact that the economy is worse than last year—it doesn’t matter! Everyone expects you to “make it” while they’re all secretly wishing they had what you have.

2. The Battle with Unemployment

Who needs enemies when you have unemployment? As a Nigerian youth, you could have the best qualifications, an amazing skillset, and still struggle to find a decent job. The journey of job hunting here is like going on a never-ending scavenger hunt—you apply everywhere, attend interviews, but somehow, the doors just don’t open. You start questioning your entire existence.

Then there’s the dreaded “experience requirement”—they want you to have experience, but you can’t get experience without the job. Classic Nigerian paradox. Meanwhile, the few jobs available often come with conditions like ridiculous salaries and extra “volunteer” hours that make you question your sanity.

3. Dealing with “Nigerian Time”

If you’ve ever been to a Nigerian event, you already know about “Nigerian time.” The concept is simple: nothing ever starts on time. Whether it’s a wedding, a meeting, or a birthday party, you can bet the event will begin at least two hours later than scheduled. You could be standing there wondering if they forgot to send out the memo that it’s supposed to start by 2 p.m., but nah, it’s normal.

And if you dare complain about being late, you’ll get responses like:

“You should have come early, it’s not my fault.”

“You people don’t know how to relax.”

At some point, you stop caring about time altogether, because you just know things will start when they start.

4. Family “Advice” You Didn’t Ask For

Let’s talk about family—yes, the people who somehow have a PhD in unsolicited advice. As a Nigerian youth, you’ll find yourself subjected to endless advice on how to live your life—whether you like it or not. The moment you say you’re working on something, be ready for:

“Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.”

“Have you thought about going into politics?”

“What are you doing with your life? You should consider law or medicine.”

Meanwhile, they have no idea what it means to chase your dreams in a country where everything is a hustle. They’ll keep advising you, but most of the time, their advice is outdated and doesn’t account for the reality of being a Nigerian youth in 2025.

5. The Social Media Pressure

Let’s talk about Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and the endless comparison game. As a Nigerian youth, you’re constantly bombarded with pictures of people living their “best life.” Every other person seems to be driving a flashy car, traveling abroad, or showing off the latest gadgets. Meanwhile, you’re stuck with your “I’m living my best life on a budget” moments.

You can’t help but ask yourself:

“How did they make it?”

“Where do they work, and how do I get their job?”

This social media pressure is real, and if you’re not careful, it can leave you questioning your self-worth. But here’s the truth: Everyone is faking it. That perfect picture or video only tells half the story. Most people are struggling in silence, pretending to be okay when they’re just as lost as you.

Being a Nigerian youth is like riding a bike on a steep hill—you’re constantly pedaling, trying to move forward, but the hill keeps getting steeper. But here’s the thing—no matter how hard it gets, we keep going. We hustle, we dream, we struggle, and most importantly, we survive.

So the next time you’re feeling overwhelmed by life, just remember: you’re not alone in this struggle. Every Nigerian youth is fighting their own battle, and together, we will rise.

Till next time, keep grinding, stay true to yourself, and remember—it’s okay to not have it all figured out yet.