Presidency Directs Minister To Accelerate Power Sector Reforms

The Presidency urges the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, to expedite the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) and advance renewable energy projects such as the Katsina Hybrid/Solar Plant as part of ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s power sector.

During a high-level meeting chaired by Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU), the Presidency outlines critical priorities for the Ministry of Power. This engagement reviews the Q1–Q3 Performance Assessment Report on Presidential Priorities and Ministerial Deliverables.

The meeting highlights the administration’s commitment to ensuring government initiatives deliver tangible benefits to citizens while addressing challenges in the power sector.

National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP):

The Presidency stresses the importance of accelerating the NMMP to eliminate estimated billing, restore consumer confidence, and improve revenue generation. The programme, introduced in 2020, seeks to provide prepaid meters nationwide, creating a transparent and reliable billing system. Renewable Energy Development:

The swift completion of renewable energy projects, including the Katsina Hybrid/Solar Plant and the Zungeru–Tengina 132kV transmission line, is identified as a priority. These projects are designed to stabilize the national grid, increase power generation, and improve electricity access, especially in rural and underserved areas. Infrastructure Upgrades:

Improving energy distribution and transmission systems is a major focus. The Presidency calls for upgrading outdated infrastructure, reducing energy losses, and ensuring equitable electricity distribution nationwide. Collaboration with Distribution Companies (DisCos) and stakeholders is emphasized as critical to achieving these goals. Data Accuracy and Decision-Making:

The Presidency emphasizes the importance of accurate and verifiable data for effective policymaking. The Ministry of Power and its agencies are tasked with enhancing data collection and verification processes to identify gaps, prioritize resources, and achieve measurable outcomes in the power sector.

The Tinubu administration reaffirms its dedication to addressing power sector challenges by focusing on transparency, accountability, and collaboration. These reforms aim to provide sustainable energy solutions that support industrialization, economic growth, and improved quality of life.

This meeting is part of a series of ongoing reviews designed to align government deliverables with national priorities and ensure progress across various sectors.