Vandals Strike Shiroro–Katampe Transmission Line Again, TCN Reports

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announces a fresh incident of vandalism on the 330kV Shiroro–Katampe transmission line, disrupting power supply late Wednesday night.

TCN spokesperson Ndidi Mbah confirms that the attack occurred at about 11:43 PM, causing an outage on the Shiroro–Katampe circuit. Efforts to restore the line through trial reclosure fail as the system trips again immediately.

A patrol team from TCN’s Abuja Regional Office discovers that vandals have stolen parts of the conductor between towers T216 and T218.

“Our maintenance crew is on-site, working tirelessly to replace the vandalized 330kV power conductor. Restoration of bulk power supply through the affected line is expected soon,” Mbah states.

She appeals to the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities around power infrastructure to help prevent further incidents and apprehend culprits.

This incident marks the fifth attack on the Shiroro–Katampe transmission line since February, highlighting growing security challenges for Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

The repeated vandalism not only disrupts electricity supply but also results in significant repair costs and delays in restoring services, placing additional strain on the already fragile national grid.

The Federal Government allocates billions of naira annually to repair vandalized transmission towers, diverting funds from critical development projects in the power sector.

These acts of vandalism hinder investments in modernizing the grid and improving electricity supply.

Resources spent on repairs slow efforts to enhance electricity access and reliability, prolonging the challenges of an unstable power supply.

TCN emphasizes the importance of community vigilance and collaboration to address the issue. Public cooperation in identifying and reporting suspicious activities near transmission lines is critical to protecting Nigeria’s power infrastructure and ensuring a stable electricity supply.