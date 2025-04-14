How To Ensure You Get Paid For Your Goods And Services In Nigeria

In today’s rapidly growing digital and entrepreneurial economy in Nigeria, a rising number of young people are starting businesses, working as freelancers, and offering various products and services both online and offline. From selling clothes on Instagram to managing social media accounts, baking cakes, designing websites, or running logistics services — Nigeria’s informal sector is thriving.

But there’s one major problem that continues to plague many entrepreneurs and freelancers: not getting paid. You work hard to deliver quality goods and services, and the client suddenly goes mute. No payment. No apology. Sometimes it even comes from family or friends. It’s frustrating, heartbreaking, and sometimes, financially devastating.

So how can you protect yourself? How can you ensure you actually get paid for your hard work? This article explores practical, smart, and Nigerian-context-relevant ways to ensure that you don’t just work — you earn.

1. Set Clear Terms Before You Start

One of the most common reasons people don’t get paid is the lack of clarity from the beginning. Many Nigerians start business deals with informal agreements like “Don’t worry, I go run am” or “I go pay when you finish.”

That’s a trap.

Always establish terms before you start. Define the price, the scope of work, the delivery timeline, and the payment schedule. If possible, send a written agreement or at least a well-detailed WhatsApp message or email confirming everything.

For example: “Hi Blessing, the cost of the two-tier birthday cake is ₦45,000. I will need at least 70% upfront before I begin. Balance will be paid on delivery. Is that okay?”

Getting a simple “Yes” or “Approved” in writing can protect you.

2. Request a Deposit or Partial Payment Upfront

In Nigeria, the golden rule is: If you don’t collect something upfront, you might collect nothing at all.

Always ask for a deposit — typically 50% to 70% before you begin any work. This shows the client is serious and also helps you cover production costs. You can say: “To secure your order and begin production, I require a 60% deposit. The balance is due upon completion/delivery.”

This is especially important in creative and service-based industries where the product is intangible — graphic design, photography, event planning, writing, etc.

Professionalism helps you get paid faster. Instead of random account number texts, create and send invoices with a breakdown of services and bank details.

Free tools like Zoho Invoice, Invoice Generator, or even Canva templates can help you create clean, professional-looking invoices. Always add a due date for payment.

For example:

Invoice No: 004

004 Date Issued: April 14, 2025

April 14, 2025 Amount Due: ₦120,000

₦120,000 Due Date: April 18, 2025

April 18, 2025 Bank Details: Access Bank, 0123456789, Emeka Johnson

It shows seriousness and professionalism and increases the chances of being paid on time.

4. Offer Contracts for Bigger Projects

If you’re working on a project worth more than ₦100,000 or something that will take more than a week to deliver, consider using a simple contract.

A contract doesn’t need to be complicated. It can be a one-page document that states:

The service/goods being provided

The total cost

Payment schedule

Delivery date

What happens in case of cancellation or non-payment

You can even find Nigerian-specific templates online or hire a lawyer once to help you draft a reusable one.

5. Use Payment Gateways for Online Sales

If you run an online store or sell via social media, consider using payment gateways like Paystack, Flutterwave, or Monnify. These platforms allow you to receive payments securely before dispatching goods.

Instead of saying “DM for payment,” you can say: “Click the link to make payment and confirm your order.”

This protects you from unserious buyers and online scammers.

6. Avoid ‘Deliver First, Pay Later’ Except for Trusted Customers

This mindset ruins many businesses. Unless it’s your repeat customer who has proven their trust over time, avoid the “I’ll pay after delivery” model.

Even if someone says “Just trust me,” you can respond politely: “To protect my business, I operate on a payment-before-delivery policy. I hope you understand.”

Most genuine customers will comply. Those who don’t were probably not going to pay anyway.

7. Follow Up Like a Pro (Not a Beggar)

Sometimes clients genuinely forget. Other times, they delay intentionally. Learn to follow up without sounding desperate.

Try something like: “Hello Uche, I hope you’re satisfied with the logo design I sent. Kindly confirm when the balance will be made so I can close the project on my end.”

Be polite but firm. Use reminders, call if necessary, and set boundaries. If they keep ignoring you, consider stopping all further communication or sharing your experience in safe business groups — tactfully, and without defamation.

8. Blacklist and Learn From Bad Clients

Some clients will never pay — no matter how many reminders you send. Once bitten, learn and avoid doing business with them again. Also, warn fellow vendors in trusted business circles or online communities. Nigerian Twitter, Facebook groups, and Telegram business channels often help entrepreneurs avoid serial debtors.

9. Know When to Use Legal Action or Small Claims Courts

If someone owes you a large amount (e.g. ₦200,000 and above) and refuses to pay despite all peaceful efforts, you can take legal steps.

Nigeria now has Small Claims Courts in several states where you can sue individuals or businesses for unpaid debts — usually without needing a lawyer. Visit your state’s judiciary website or local magistrate court to find out the process. Many cases are resolved in less than 60 days.

10. Build a Reputation for Excellence — and Insist on Value

Lastly, ensure your goods or services are genuinely worth paying for. Build a brand that commands respect. People are more likely to pay businesses they trust, admire, and believe in.

Your confidence and quality must match your price. Once you gain a solid reputation, you can afford to enforce your rules without losing customers.

Final Thoughts

Getting paid in Nigeria is a skill on its own. It’s not just about doing great work — it’s about protecting your business, setting boundaries, and being intentional about how you handle transactions.

Whether you’re a freelance writer, fashion designer, social media manager, or Jollof rice vendor, you deserve to be paid for your efforts.

Don’t let unpaid bills destroy your passion or peace of mind. Set the terms. Collect deposits. Follow up. And protect your hustle. Because in Nigeria, if you no guide your money, your money go waka.