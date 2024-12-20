InterswitchSPAK 6.0: Celebrating Nigeria’s Brightest STEM Stars As Top 9 Finalists Step Into The Spotlight

InterswitchSPAK, a laudable initiative by Interswitch Group, dedicated to advancing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education among Africa’s senior secondary school students, has reached new heights in its sixth edition in Nigeria.

From over 16,000 eager registrants nationwide, this year’s journey has showcased some of Nigeria’s brightest young minds, with 81 top-performing students advancing to the preliminary stage, showcasing their STEM acumen as they battled multiple-choice questions and problem-solving challenges. Currently, nine exceptional finalists have emerged, following rigorous preliminary and semi-final rounds.

In the semi-final round, students faced tougher questions and real-life problem-solving tasks, designed to identify those who not only possess deep knowledge but also those with the ability to speedily apply it to complex, practical scenarios. After an intense battle of wits, the top 9 finalists emerged, each one demonstrating a rare blend of intelligence, resilience, and adaptability.

Meet the InterswitchSPAK 6.0 Top 9 Finalists

These finalists represent an impressive array of talent from schools across the country. Representing Brainfield College in Salolo, Lagos, David Babalola earned a spot in the finals with a stellar performance. Joining him are two equally exceptional students from St. Gregory’s College in Ikoyi, Lagos: Denyefa Omare and Chidera Ejidike. Hansel Orumah who also earned a spot in the semi finals represents The Ambassadors College in Ogun State.

Furthermore, from Pegasus High School in Eket, Akwa Ibom is Ndudu Ekong Henry. Adding to the competition’s line up are David Umeojiaka and Elvis Ekwelem, both from Graceland International School in Rivers State. Rounding out the finalists are Nwachukwu Ebubechukwu, and Uzoma David Onyeka, from Marist Brothers’ Juniorate in Abia.

What to Expect in the Grand Finale

The stage is set, and the anticipation is at an all-time high for the grand finale, where contestants will face exciting and complex challenges, including:

Advanced Problem Sets : An opportunity for finalists to tackle STEM questions of higher difficulty.

: An opportunity for finalists to tackle STEM questions of higher difficulty. Unexpected Twists: True to InterswitchSPAK tradition, surprises will keep contestants and viewers on their toes!

InterswitchSPAK 6.0 has been an inspiring journey, showcasing the brilliance of young minds and motivating a generation to pursue careers in STEM fields. These top 9 finalists are a testament to the exceptional potential of Nigerian students, and their readiness to take on the global stage.

Stay tuned on Sundays to AIT Network by 5:30pm or DSTV Africa Magic Family Channel 154 by 6:00pm or on Wednesdays by 1:00pm on the same channel for the repeat broadcast as we follow their journey to the final showdown- the grand finale- celebrating the scholars’ dedication, hard work, and unbridled passion for science along the way.