Lagos urges housing estate residents to take ownership of infrastructure

Key points

Lagos urges residents of government housing estates to take greater responsibility for maintaining infrastructure.

Government says residents should address minor issues while reporting major ones for official intervention.

Ministry introduces standardised service charge payment system to improve transparency.

Residents seek better drainage, road repairs, streetlights and completion of water projects.

Main story

The Lagos State Government has urged residents of its housing estates to take greater responsibility for maintaining infrastructure in their communities to preserve property values, improve security and promote sustainable neighbourhoods.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Housing, Mr Abdulhafis Toriola, made the call during the ministry’s monthly stakeholders’ engagement with residents of government-owned housing estates, held at the Millennium Housing Estate, Agbado-Ijaiye, Ojokoro.

Toriola said the forum was designed to strengthen collaboration between the government and residents while providing a platform to identify challenges and obtain feedback for improved estate management.

He encouraged residents to take ownership of their estates by addressing minor maintenance issues and promptly reporting those requiring government intervention.

“Wherever you live, you need to be proactive and take ownership so that the estate retains its value.

“When you notice something that needs attention, fix what you can. Where government intervention is required, we will come in and assist. You do not have to wait for government to fix everything,” he said.

The permanent secretary commended residents for maintaining their estates and urged them to comply with the terms of their property allocation.

He also stressed the importance of paying insurance premiums, describing insurance as an essential safeguard for both residents and government assets.

Toriola further urged compliance with land use charges and other statutory obligations, warning that defaulters would be sanctioned in accordance with the law.

According to him, residents’ feedback from previous engagements had informed improvement projects across government housing estates.

He added that the government had commenced urban renewal initiatives, including the redevelopment of the old Jakande Estate in Lekki, following structural integrity assessments.

Earlier, the ministry’s Director of Estate Department, Mrs Olukemi Fosude, said the engagement aimed to sensitise residents on government housing policies, identify operational challenges and strengthen collaboration for effective estate management.

She said the ministry remained committed to maintaining estate infrastructure, coordinating facility management, ensuring regulatory compliance and promoting sustainable communities.

Fosude disclosed that the ministry had introduced a standardised demand notice and unique payment code for every allottee to improve transparency, accountability and reconciliation of service charge payments.

She reminded residents of their obligations, including prompt payment of service charges and insurance premiums, while warning against unauthorised structures, illegal commercial activities, indiscriminate waste disposal and other violations of estate regulations.

She also encouraged residents to participate in the state’s reintroduced monthly environmental sanitation exercise to improve hygiene, prevent flooding and preserve property values.

Speaking on behalf of residents, Vice-Chairman of Millennium Housing Estate, Agbado-Ijaiye, Mr Chris Otabo, commended the ministry for improving security through perimeter fencing and beautification of the estate.

He, however, appealed for improved drainage systems, rehabilitation of deteriorating roads and installation of additional streetlights.

Chairman of Millennium Housing Estate, Okoba, Mr Jamil Onosoya, also praised the ministry for rehabilitating residential blocks and upgrading estate infrastructure.

He appealed to the government to complete an abandoned water project and provide additional recreational facilities and smart security infrastructure.

Officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lagos State Health Management Agency, Lagos State Mortgage Board, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency also attended the event to educate residents on waste management, fire safety, security, insurance and environmental sustainability.

The issues

Government housing estates require effective collaboration between residents and public authorities to maintain infrastructure, improve security and ensure long-term sustainability. Regular maintenance and prompt payment of service charges remain critical to preserving the value of public housing assets.

What’s being said

“Wherever you live, you need to be proactive and take ownership so that the estate retains its value.” — Abdulhafis Toriola, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Housing

What’s next

The Ministry of Housing will continue its monthly stakeholder engagements while implementing estate improvement projects based on residents’ feedback and advancing urban renewal initiatives across government housing estates.

Bottom line

Lagos is encouraging a more collaborative approach to estate management, with residents expected to play a greater role in maintaining infrastructure while government focuses on major improvements and long-term urban renewal.