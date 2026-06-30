Oil prices climb as US-Iran tensions renew supply concerns

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 30, 2026

Key Points

Brent crude rose to $73.22 per barrel, while WTI advanced to $69.96 amid renewed geopolitical tensions.

Fresh US military strikes on Iranian targets heightened concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ongoing attacks on Russian energy infrastructure and expectations of tighter US monetary policy continue to shape oil market sentiment.

Main Story

Global oil prices strengthened on Monday as renewed military confrontations between the United States and Iran reignited concerns over crude supply disruptions, outweighing optimism from reports of a ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

International benchmark Brent crude gained 0.8% to trade at $73.22 per barrel, up from the previous close of $72.60, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose nearly 1% to $69.96 per barrel, compared with $69.23 in the previous session.

The latest gains followed confirmation by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) that American forces carried out additional strikes against multiple Iranian targets after Tehran allegedly attacked a commercial oil tanker transiting near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes. According to CENTCOM, the Panama-flagged tanker was carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil when it was struck by an Iranian one-way attack drone.

The escalation renewed fears of supply disruptions in the Gulf, where nearly a fifth of global oil consumption passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Investors also continued to monitor developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, where repeated attacks on oil refineries and energy infrastructure have raised concerns over global fuel supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow has begun relying on domestic fuel reserves following intensified Ukrainian strikes on energy facilities and disclosed that authorities are considering additional restrictions on diesel exports after earlier suspending gasoline and jet fuel exports to protect domestic supply.

However, gains were capped by reports that Washington and Tehran had agreed to halt further attacks and hold talks in Qatar aimed at easing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz. Investors also remained cautious ahead of further signals from the US Federal Reserve, as expectations of tighter monetary policy could dampen global economic activity and reduce oil demand.

What’s Being Said

A statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest strikes were launched after Iran failed to uphold a ceasefire agreement following previous US military action.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was considering additional fuel export restrictions as the country responds to sustained attacks on its refining infrastructure, underscoring growing concerns over global energy supply stability.

What’s Next

Investors will closely monitor planned diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran in Qatar for signs of a sustained de-escalation in regional tensions.

Oil traders are also watching developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, particularly attacks targeting energy infrastructure that could further disrupt global fuel supplies.

Comments from US Federal Reserve officials and upcoming US economic data will remain in focus as markets assess the outlook for interest rates and global oil demand.

The Bottom Line: Oil markets remain highly sensitive to geopolitical developments, with tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Europe continuing to drive short-term price movements. While diplomatic efforts may help ease immediate supply concerns, sustained volatility is likely as investors weigh geopolitical risks against slowing global demand and the prospect of tighter monetary policy.