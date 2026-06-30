Agege, LASCOCO partner to strengthen youth empowerment

Key points

Agege Local Government and Lagos State Cooperative College (LASCOCO) have pledged closer collaboration on youth empowerment and skills development.

The partnership will focus on vocational training, cooperative education and human capital development.

The council says the initiative aligns with the Lagos State T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda.

Both institutions see the partnership as a vehicle for expanding opportunities for young people in Agege.

Main story

The Chairman of Agege Local Government, Mr Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, has pledged to strengthen collaboration with the Lagos State Cooperative College (LASCOCO) to expand youth empowerment, vocational training and human capital development initiatives in the council area.

Obasa made the commitment during a visit to the institution’s campus in Oko-Oba, Agege, where he was received by the college’s management led by the Provost, Dr Walid Adebosin, and the Registrar, Mrs Senume Harrison-Fasakin.

Adebosin described the chairman’s visit as a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to education and human capital development.

He said communities achieved sustainable development when leaders invested in education and created opportunities for people to develop their skills and potential.

The Council Manager, Mr Oshikoya Adesina, also commended the chairman for honouring an earlier commitment to visit the institution and strengthen engagement with its management.

Obasa described the visit as part of efforts to deepen cooperation between the local government and the college.

He noted that the presence of legislative leaders and senior council officials underscored the administration’s commitment to institutional partnerships capable of driving grassroots development.

The chairman said his administration would work closely with LASCOCO to promote cooperative education and equip young people in Agege with practical vocational and entrepreneurial skills.

According to him, the institution provides an ideal platform for preparing youths for productive economic participation through skills acquisition and cooperative development.

Obasa also commended the college’s facilities and learning environment during a tour of its lecture halls, workshops and administrative offices.

The LASCOCO management expressed appreciation for the local government’s support for education and vocational initiatives, noting that such collaborations had continued to create positive opportunities for young people.

The visit also featured a cultural presentation in which a student delivered a Yoruba eulogy (Ewi) celebrating the chairman’s developmental initiatives.

The issues

As youth unemployment remains a major economic challenge, state and local governments are increasingly partnering tertiary institutions and vocational centres to strengthen skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and cooperative education. Such collaborations are viewed as important tools for improving employability and promoting grassroots economic development.

What’s being said

“Communities flourish when responsible leadership supports education and creates opportunities for growth and development.” — Dr Walid Adebosin, Provost, LASCOCO

“Our goal is to equip youths in Agege with vocational and cooperative skills, and LASCOCO provides an ideal platform to achieve that objective.” — Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, Chairman, Agege Local Government

What’s next

Agege Local Government and LASCOCO are expected to develop collaborative programmes focused on vocational training, cooperative education and youth empowerment as part of efforts to expand economic opportunities for young people in the council area.

Bottom line

The partnership reflects a growing emphasis on collaboration between local governments and educational institutions to address youth unemployment through practical skills development and human capital investment.