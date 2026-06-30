Lagos expands global leadership programme with Singapore study tour

Key points

Lagos will sponsor outstanding youth ambassadors on a leadership and cultural exchange programme in Singapore from July 6 to July 15.

The Ibile Youth Academy Study Tour is the state’s flagship reward programme for exceptional youth leaders.

Officials say the initiative equips young people with global leadership skills, governance knowledge and international exposure.

Participants will engage institutions in Singapore and return with ideas to support Lagos’ development.

Main story

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to developing globally competitive young leaders through the 2026 Ibile Youth Academy Study Tour to Singapore.

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, announced the programme during a media briefing at the ministry’s conference hall in Lagos.

The fully sponsored study tour, scheduled for July 6 to July 15, will take outstanding youth ambassadors to Singapore for leadership development, governance engagement and cultural exchange.

The programme, established in 2017, serves as the highest recognition for exceptional participants who distinguish themselves during the Ibile Youth Academy’s multi-stage leadership boot camps.

Ogunlende said participants were selected through a transparent, merit-based process, adding that the initiative reflects the state’s long-term investment in youth leadership.

He noted that the programme evolved from the Lagos State Ambassadors Programme and has continued to mentor outstanding young leaders across the state’s five divisions.

According to him, exposing young people to global best practices will equip them with the knowledge, skills and perspectives needed to contribute meaningfully to Lagos’ development.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oke-Osanyintolu, described the study tour as a deliberate investment in building visionary and responsible leaders.

She said leadership development extends beyond classroom learning and requires practical exposure to innovative governance models and international best practices.

Oke-Osanyintolu noted that previous editions of the programme took youth ambassadors to Barcelona in Spain in 2022, Finland in 2024 and Canada in 2025, with each study tour focusing on education, innovation and development.

Principal Partner and pioneer member of the initiative, Mr Julius Ilori, said participants had undergone adequate preparation ahead of the Singapore visit.

He explained that the delegation would engage institutions, including the National Youth Council of Singapore, to exchange ideas on governance and youth development.

According to him, participants are expected to return with practical knowledge, stronger international networks and ideas that will benefit Lagos State.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Lagos State Apex Youth Ambassador, Mr Adetomiwa Banjo, thanked the state government for sponsoring the programme and pledged to maximise the opportunity.

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Government on Social Development, Mr Biliamin Oba, urged participants to represent the state responsibly, document their experiences and maintain exemplary conduct throughout the programme.

Pioneer member of the initiative, Mr Idris Saheed, also encouraged the ambassadors to remain open-minded and build lasting relationships with their counterparts in Singapore.

The issues

Governments are increasingly investing in international leadership programmes to expose young people to global best practices, strengthen leadership capacity and prepare future leaders for increasingly interconnected economies. Lagos has positioned the Ibile Youth Academy as a key component of its youth development strategy.

What’s being said

“This initiative reflects our continued resolve to equip young leaders with knowledge, skills and global perspectives required to contribute meaningfully to our state’s development.” — Mobolaji Ogunlende, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development

“In an increasingly interconnected world, exposing young leaders to international best practices, innovative governance models and practical public policy experiences is essential.” — Oluwatoyin Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development

What’s next

The selected youth ambassadors will depart for Singapore on July 6 for a 10-day leadership and cultural immersion programme before returning to Lagos to apply the knowledge and networks gained during the study tour.

Bottom line

Lagos is using international exposure and leadership training to prepare a new generation of globally minded young leaders capable of contributing to the state’s long-term development.