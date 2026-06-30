Report links Nigeria’s mineral wealth to green energy transition

Key points

A new report says Nigeria’s lithium, copper and bauxite reserves are critical to achieving its clean energy ambitions.

The report analyses projected demand for solar power, energy storage and electric vehicles.

The Federal Government says the findings will guide policies on green industrialisation.

Nigeria and the Council for Critical Minerals Development in the Global South plan to develop a mineral-to-manufacturing roadmap.

Main story

A new report has identified Nigeria’s abundant deposits of lithium, copper and bauxite as strategic resources capable of accelerating the country’s transition to clean energy while supporting domestic industrialisation.

The report was presented to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, by the Council for Critical Minerals Development in the Global South at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Ms Lara Owoeye-Wise.

According to the statement, the report examines Nigeria’s projected demand for solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, energy storage technologies and electric vehicles, while assessing the country’s current mineral supply capacity and trade patterns.

It also identifies existing gaps within the value chain and outlines policy options for strengthening domestic production and supporting the country’s green energy transition.

Owoeye-Wise said the report establishes a direct link between Nigeria’s clean energy aspirations and its vast mineral resources.

She noted that the findings provide strategic pathways for maximising the country’s critical mineral endowment to support industrial development and energy security.

Receiving the report, Alake described it as an important policy guide for Nigeria’s efforts to leverage its mineral resources to drive green industrialisation.

He said the report’s analysis of domestic demand, supply and trade patterns would help shape mineral-specific policies capable of unlocking greater economic value from Nigeria’s critical minerals.

The minister added that the report supports the government’s strategy of moving beyond raw mineral exports toward local processing, manufacturing and value addition.

As part of the initiative, the Council for Critical Minerals Development in the Global South and the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development agreed to develop a mineral-to-manufacturing localisation roadmap aimed at retaining more value within Nigeria.

The partners also pledged to strengthen South-South investment partnerships to connect Nigeria with manufacturers and investors across emerging economies while engaging local stakeholders to advance green industrialisation projects.

The Council for Critical Minerals Development in the Global South is a partnership between Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) and the Global South Center for Clean Transportation at the Institute of Transportation Studies, University of California, Davis.

The issues

Global demand for critical minerals is rising rapidly as countries accelerate investments in renewable energy, electric vehicles and battery technologies. Nigeria is seeking to position itself as more than a supplier of raw minerals by promoting local processing, manufacturing and value addition to support industrial growth and job creation.

What’s being said

“While mapping domestic demand, supply and trade patterns, this report provides mineral-specific policy pathways to leverage Nigeria’s resources for our own green industrialisation.” — Dr Dele Alake

“The report also assesses current supply and trade positions, identifies the gaps and sets out strategic pathways to close them.” — Lara Owoeye-Wise

What’s next

The Federal Government and the Council for Critical Minerals Development in the Global South will develop a mineral-to-manufacturing localisation roadmap, strengthen investment partnerships across the Global South and engage stakeholders to advance green industrialisation projects in Nigeria.

Bottom line

The report positions Nigeria’s critical minerals as a strategic foundation for its clean energy transition, with the government seeking to translate the country’s resource wealth into domestic manufacturing, industrial growth and long-term economic value.