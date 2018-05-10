Oil & Gas | Provision Of Operational Insurance Policy (OML 130 Egina Deepwater Field Operational Insurance Programme) At Total Upstream Nigeria Limited

Overview

TOTAL UPSTREAM NIGERIA LIMITED

TENDER OPPORTUNITY: PROVISION OF OPERATIONAL INSURANCE POLICY (OML 130 EGINA DEEPWATER FIELD OPERATIONAL INSURANCE PROGRAMME)

NIPEX TENDER REF. NO: 1000002986

(1) INTRODUCTION

Total Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI) operator of the OML 130 EGINA field invites interested and reputable Nigerian registered insurance companies with relevant experience to tender for the technical bidding phase for the provision of operational insurance policy for its Egina Field Operations

(2) SCOPE OF WORK

The Insurance programme for partners of the deep Offshore Egina will include but not limited to the following coverage

(a) Physical loss and/or damage to Property

(b) Third Party Liability risks

(c) Operations Extra expense

The Insurer shall retain a percentage of the risk in Nigeria and re-insure the excess capacity with leading foreign underwriters. The Insurer will liaise with the appointed re-insurance Broker or insurance consultant for the purpose of re-insurance with foreign underwriters.

The Insurer will also handle claims services, policy documentation, renewals, endorsement etc.

(3) CONDITIONS FOR SELECTION

Insurance Company seeking to be selected must satisfy the following conditions.

(1) Be a Limited Liability Company registered in Nigeria and licensed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to transact General Insurance Business.

(2) Have a net asset of not less than N3billion as per its last published Accounts

(3) Have acquired good experience in Oil and Gas insurance business.

(4) Have adequate and qualified staff with experience in Oil and Gas insurance business.

(5) Must be in good standing as regards prompt settlement of all claims reported to date.

(6) Have business relationship with competent Insurance Broker(s) with good reputation and experience in Oil and Gas Insurance business

(7) Must be a good corporate citizen of Nigeria that pays its taxes as and when due. (Evidence of VAT remission and Tax Clearance certificate.

(8) Certificate of compliance from the Pension Commission (PENCOM)

(9) Certificate of compliance from Industrial Training Fund (ITF)

(10) Group Life Insurance certificate for employees

(4) MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS

(a) To be eligible for this tender exercise, interested contractors are required to be pre-qualified in the Non-Life Categories (3.14.07) in NipeX Joint Qualification System (NJQS) database. All successfully pre-qualified suppliers in this category will receive Invitation to Technical Tender (ITT).

(b) To determine if you are pre-qualified and view the product/service category you are listed for: Open http://vendors.nipexjqs.com and access NJQS with your log in details. Click on Products/Services Status tab to view your status and product codes.

(c) If you are not listed in a product/service category you are registered with DPR to do business, contact NipeX office at 8,Bayo Kuku Street, Ikoyi Lagos with your DPR certificate as evidence for verification and necessary update.

(d) To initiate the JQS pre- qualification process, access www.nipex-ng.com, click on services tab followed by NJQS registration.

(e) To be eligible, all tenders must comply with the Nigerian Content requirements in the NipeX system.

(5) NIGERIAN CONTENT

COMPANY is committed to the development of the Nigerian Oil and gas business in compliance with the Nigerian Content Act 2010 for Nigerian Content Development.

As from the commencement of this Act, the minimum Nigerian Content in any project, service or product specification to be executed in the Nigerian oil and gas industry shall be consistent with the level set in the Schedule of the Act and any other targets as may be directed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (The Board)

Tenderer shall comply with all the provisions of the Nigerian Content Act that relate to this contract but in particular comply with the minimum Nigerian Content % for the scopes which are covered in the Schedule of the Act and any other requirement that may arise from time to time not explicitly stated in this

contract but which apply to the contract in fulfillment of the Nigerian Content Act, in the submission of their Tender.

Failure to fully comply with the Nigerian Content Act or demonstrate commitment to Nigerian Content Development Policy of the Nigerian government shall result to disqualification from bidding this contract.

As part of their submissions, Tenderer shall:

(1) Develop a Nigerian Content Plan (NCP), which shall explain the methodology of how it intends to comply with the requirements of the Act and how to achieve the set target(s) in the Schedule of Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Development Act and any targets set by The Board.

(2) Develop a Research & Development Plan which shall explain the methodology of how it intends to promote education, attachments, training, research and development in Nigeria in relation to the contract. R&D to be consistent with the requirements of the NOGICD Act. R&D shall be carried out on the contracts under the auspices of NCDMB approved R&D cluster. SCOPE (list areas of research, linkage to industry, key drivers and expected outcome), name of research cluster and Nigerian location of centres, R&D duration, value of R&D expenditure, PLAN (purpose, NC targets, milestones and deliverables, performance reporting and period.

(3) Develop a Technology Transfer Plan which shall explain the methodology of how it intends to promote the effective transfer of technologies from alliance partners to Nigerian individuals and companies.

Develop an employment and training plan which shall explain how first considerations shall be given to employment and training of Nigerians in work programme on the contract, hiring and training needs with a breakdown of the skills needed and anticipated skill shortage in the Nigerian labour force including the training and understudy program for succession planning.

(4) Submit a plan for how you intend to give first consideration to services provided from within Nigeria with a list of work packages, 3rd party services and subcontracts that should be reserved for Nigerian indigenous contractors and those for Community Contractors including the list of services that will be provided by companies of Nigerian origin.

(5) Demonstrate that entity is a Nigerian- registered company. Submit certified true copies of CAC forms 10, 02 & 07 (or its equivalent; CAC 2.3, 2.4, 2.5, etc) including company memorandum & article of association and other evidence of entity’s incorporation, shareholding & ownership structure in Nigeria. Contract shall be bided exclusively by only Nigeria indigenous service companies having verifiable Nigeria equity shareholding of 51% and above.

(6) Provide a project-specific training, man-hour budget, skill development and technology transfer plan for Nigerian personnel or indigenous business including evidence of past performance on training and development for Nigerians nationals & indigenous business. Plan for sponsorship of Nigerians to acquire competence and/or certification. HCD TRAINING

NCDMB HCD training for this contract shall be minimum of 10% of project man-hours (not less than 4,000 man-hours annually) or 3% of contract value whichever is greater. Trainees shall be selected using the NCDMB empirical formula in the HCD procedure to estimate number of trainees.

(7) Provide evidence (personnel list and positions with organization chart to substantiate) of percentage of management that are Nigerian Nationals and the percentage of the total workforce that are Nigerians.

(8) Submit Tenderer’s corporate organization’s overall human resources structure (mgt, supervisors, senior & junior skilled officers, etc.) identifying positions manned/occupied.

NOTE:

Failure to comply with the provision of the Nigerian Content Act 2010 or to demonstrate commitment to the development of the Nigerian Content Policy shall result is disqualification from this bidding process.

CLOSING DATE:

Only Tenderers who are pre-qualified in the Non-Life Categories (3.14.07) as at 30th May, 2018, being the advert close date, shall be invited to submit Technical Bids

(6) ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Tenderers are to provide current NAICOM registration certificate and approved financial report/ statement

Bidding shall be acceptable and evaluated on individual as well as Consortium basis provided that Consortium shall:

Agreed the lead underwriter from the consortium

Have executed an MOA

Obtain NAICOM certification of the consortium

Obtain NAICOM certification of the consortium consolidated Financial Report/Statement.

Obtain NAICOM approval for reinsurance offshore on the basis that local capacity has been exhausted.

Provide acceptable reinsurance treaty from Reinsurance Companies with AAA+ rating.

(a) Failure to provide any of the listed documents or information may automatically disqualify the Supplier.

(b) This notice and the ensuing qualification process neither creates any commitment by TUPNI nor establish any legal relationship with TUPNI.

(c) All costs incurred in registering and prequalifying for this and other service categories in NJQS shall be borne solely by the Contractors/suppliers.

(d) This advertisement shall neither be construed as an invitation to Tender

(ITT) nor a commitment on the part of TUPNI to award a contract to any supplier and/or associated companies, subcontractors or agents.

(e) The ITT and any further progression of this tender shall be via NipeX. Interested bidders are therefore advised to ensure that their profiles in NipeX are active with a valid official email address accessible by their organization as this shall be the only means to transmit the ITT.

(f) Tendering process will be the NNPC contracting process requiring pre-qualified companies to submit technical tender first. Following a technical review, only technically and financially qualified contractors will be requested to submit commercial tenders.

(g) Man hour figures for Capital Project Portfolios are estimates to provide definition to the scope and do not constitute guaranteed quantities.

(h) COMPANY will only recognize and correspond with duly authorized officers of the pre-qualified bidders and NOT through individuals or agents acting on their behalf.

(i) Interested contractors should note that TUPNI has very cordial relationship with the host communities of the sites where these services will be performed based on existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Prospective contractors will be required to implement the obligations of the MOU as part of their contract.

Please visit NipeX portal at: www.nipex-ng.com for more information.