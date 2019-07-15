Ogun State Government Eyes Milk Exportation to China

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said that very soon the State would be exporting milk to China once the current arrangement between the Irish Dairy Milk and the State Government becomes operational.

Abiodun made this known when the management of Irish Dairy Milk paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

He added that plans are on by his administration to have a world-class ranch that would be created through the Public-Private Partnership.

Irish Dairy Milk came to explore and discuss how best they could set up their manufacturing plant in the state.

The Governor expressed gladness on the opportunity the agricultural sector brings to the State, adding that agriculture, being one of the biggest pillars of his administration, could help boost the Internally Generated Revenue and also helps reduce the rate of unemployment in the State.

He said that his administration would establish an investment promotion agency to drive the public-private partnership agenda, saying that attention was also being paid to livestock, adding that the proximity of Ogun state to other states could help to make it the food basket of the nation.

“We are very excited by the opportunity that the agricultural sector presents, the agricultural sector is one of our biggest pillars, because not only do we believe that through agriculture we can employ our youths, we can guarantee food security, we can also generate revenue.

“At this point in time in this country, there is a lot of discussion on cattle rearing, cattle ranching, for us in Ogun state. Besides the fact that we are looking at agriculture as a sector, we are looking at livestock as well, we believe that our proximity to other states gives us the advantage of being able to feed them, so we are actually looking at how to set up our own ranches to be owned by the Public-Private Partnership (PPP),” he said.

”Nothing will delight us in this state than to have our ranches, because even the cattle market that Lagos depends on is right here in our state and we have been discussing in the last one week on how to ensure that we actually have a proper ranch, properly organized ranch and an abattoir that will be world class,” he said.

The governor while appreciating the gesture of the company to set up their manufacturing plant in the state, assured them that the state was ready and prepared to join hands with them, adding that his administration would be more than happy to give them whatever support that would be required.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Irish Dairy Milk, Global, Samir Boudjada who noted that they choose the state because of its proximity to Lagos state, added that the state is strategically relevant and has passed all tests.

”This is the ultimate state for us, the feedback is really positive and we are looking forward to being part of this private partnership and creating jobs in Nigeria.

”This is the gateway state close to Lagos and you know when you are sighting a factory, you need certain parameters, we need a seaport that we can export out our goods, so, Ogun state is strategically relevant to the business of this nature and we did not mistake, Ogun State has passed all the tests”, he added.

