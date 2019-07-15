NCS Raises Alarm over Arrival of Six Containers of Poisonous Iranian Tomato Paste

The Nigeria Customs Service has revealed that six containers of ‘poisonous’ Iranian tomato paste, branded as Shirin Asal my tomato paste, have arrived Nigerian seaports for onward clearance into local markets.

The NCS has, therefore, raised the alarm concerning the arrival of the dangerous tomato paste from Iran, urging other government agencies to work with the service in order to ensure it does not get into the Nigerian markets.

According to sources at the ports, the six containers arrived at the nation’s seaports via a ship named Investment Limited, and are awaiting clearance by concerned government agencies.

According to the internal memo entitled: ‘Re: Importation of expired Iranian tomato paste’ with reference number NCS/T&T/I&E/021/S.112/Vol.71, the customs stated that: “It has been reported that six containers of expired and low-quality Iranian tomato paste, Shirin Asal my tomato with brix 20-22 instead of the recommended brix 27-29 have been imported into the country by M.T.V Investment Limited.

“Consumption of the paste is said to be harmful to human health.

“Consequently, all Customs Area Controller (CAC) are directed to put an appropriate mechanism in place to debar entry of the said paste and liaise with relevant agencies to forestall distribution and consumption.”

Source: Brandspur