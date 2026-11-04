Ogun monarch challenges suspension by Abiodun, others in court

By Emmanuella Opara | November 4th 2026

KEY POINTS

The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi, has approached the Federal High Court to challenge his suspension by the Ogun State Government.

The monarch alleges that he was suspended without prior notice or an opportunity to defend himself.

He is seeking an interim injunction to stop the government from enforcing the suspension and preventing him from performing his royal duties.

Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration suspended the monarch over alleged partisan political activities.

The court has fixed November 11, 2026, to rule on the monarch’s application.

MAIN STORY

The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi, has taken Governor Dapo Abiodun and other state officials to court over his suspension, alleging a violation of his constitutional right to fair hearing.

The monarch approached the Federal High Court in Abeokuta, seeking an interim injunction to prevent the state government from enforcing the suspension imposed on him on October 20, 2026.

In the suit marked FHC/AB/FHR/148/26, Akinyemi is challenging the procedure adopted by the government, arguing that he was not given prior notice of the allegations against him or an opportunity to respond before the suspension was announced.

The respondents include Governor Abiodun, the Ogun State Attorney-General, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Nigeria Police Force and the Ogun State Commissioner of Police.

In an ex parte motion dated October 23, 2026, the monarch asked the court to restrain the respondents, their agents and officers from implementing or giving effect to the suspension letter pending the determination of the substantive suit.

He also wants the court to prevent the government from compelling him to leave the Eselu Palace, stopping him from identifying or presenting himself as the traditional ruler, or preventing him from wearing his crown and other royal insignia.

The application further seeks protection against alleged harassment, intimidation, arrest or detention in connection with his exercise of traditional duties.

In a 12-paragraph affidavit supporting the application, Akinyemi stated that he received a letter from the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on October 20, informing him of his immediate suspension.

According to the monarch, the letter directed him to vacate the palace, stop presenting himself as the Eselu and discontinue the use of royal paraphernalia.

He argued that the decision was taken without following due process, particularly the constitutional requirement to give an affected person an opportunity to be heard.

In his affidavit, he stated: “That I was never given any prior notice or opportunity to be heard before the suspension was imposed on the allegation alleged.”

The monarch maintained that the government’s action raised constitutional concerns, particularly regarding the right to fair hearing guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

During proceedings on Wednesday, his solicitor, Dele Fadesere, who appeared alongside two other lawyers, urged the court to grant the application.

He argued that the injunction was necessary to protect his client’s fundamental rights and prevent what he described as executive recklessness and lawlessness.

Justice Agatha Okeke has fixed November 11, 2026, for a ruling on the application.

The Ogun State Government had announced Akinyemi’s suspension on October 20 over allegations of partisan political activities.

A statement issued by Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser on Media to Governor Abiodun, said the suspension was approved by the State Executive Council under Section 52(1) of the Ogun State Obas and Chiefs Law, 2021.

The government said the decision would remain in place pending a detailed investigation into complaints concerning the monarch’s conduct, particularly his alleged involvement in overtly partisan political activities.

THE ISSUES

The dispute brings the exercise of executive authority over traditional institutions into focus, particularly the procedures state governments must follow when taking disciplinary action against traditional rulers.

At the centre of the case is the question of fair hearing. While the Ogun State Government has cited provisions of its Obas and Chiefs Law as the basis for the suspension, the monarch argues that the process violated his constitutional rights because he was not given an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

The case also highlights the relationship between traditional institutions and partisan politics. Traditional rulers occupy influential positions within their communities, making questions about their political involvement particularly sensitive.

The court’s consideration of the application will determine whether the suspension can remain in force while the substantive legal dispute proceeds.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“That I was never given any prior notice or opportunity to be heard before the suspension was imposed on the allegation alleged,” Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, stated in his supporting affidavit.

WHAT’S NEXT

The immediate legal development is the ruling scheduled for November 11, 2026, when Justice Agatha Okeke is expected to determine the monarch’s application for an interim injunction.

The substantive suit will address the legality of the suspension and the monarch’s allegations concerning the violation of his right to fair hearing.

The state government’s investigation into the allegations of partisan political activities is also expected to remain relevant to the dispute.

BOTTOM LINE

The legal challenge places the Ogun State Government’s authority to suspend traditional rulers against constitutional protections for fair hearing. The November 11 ruling will determine whether the suspension can be enforced while the wider dispute over the monarch’s removal from official duties is considered by the court.