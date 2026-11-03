Bitcoin rebounds as strategy adds 811 btc to treasury

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | November 3, 2026

Key Points

Strategy Inc. acquires 811 BTC, raising its total Bitcoin holdings to 849,327 as of November 1

Bitcoin trades around $77,910 as trading volume increases 37% in 24 hours, while US spot Bitcoin ETFs record seven-day net outflows

Strive’s reported 6,182 BTC purchase adds to institutional accumulation, while spot Bitcoin ETFs collectively hold about 1.28 million BTC

Main Story

Bitcoin traded around $77,910 on Monday as Strategy Inc. expanded its corporate holdings and institutional accumulation continued to attract attention across the cryptocurrency market.

Strategy Inc. purchased 811 BTC, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 849,327 as of November 1, according to the information supplied. Bitcoin’s 24-hour trading volume increased by approximately 37%, with transaction value reaching $16.75 billion, although the cryptocurrency remained below the $80,000 level.

The market also recorded substantial exchange-traded fund outflows. US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced reported seven-day net outflows of 7,919 BTC, valued at approximately $614 million. Ethereum ETFs recorded outflows of 44,800 ETH, worth about $102 million, and 147,600 ETH, valued at approximately $336 million, across the reported periods.

Separately, the material identifies a 6,182 BTC purchase valued at $511.4 million as part of the institutional accumulation trend. The transaction’s specific buyer and execution details require confirmation. The purchase represents approximately 0.5% of the 1.28 million BTC held collectively by US spot Bitcoin ETFs as of October 31.

Those ETFs account for approximately 6.36% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, with total assets estimated at $102 billion to $103 billion. Their holdings have made regulated investment products an important part of the market’s institutional ownership structure.

The accumulation trend, however, is unfolding alongside weaker fund flows. The reported outflows indicate that institutional demand is not moving uniformly, making subsequent ETF creations and redemptions important indicators of market direction.

What’s Being Said

The supplied material identifies Strategy’s latest acquisition and the reported institutional purchases but does not include a direct statement from the company.

It also contains no attributable independent analyst or trader quotation. BizWatch Nigeria has therefore not presented market interpretations as direct comments from unnamed traders.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor subsequent US spot Bitcoin ETF flow reports for evidence of renewed inflows or continued redemptions.

Strategy’s subsequent SEC filings will provide further confirmation of changes to its Bitcoin treasury.

Further details on the reported 6,182 BTC purchase, including the buyer and transaction structure, would help establish its significance.

The Bottom Line:

Strategy’s latest purchase reinforces the role of corporate treasuries in Bitcoin accumulation, but ETF outflows show that institutional demand remains mixed. The direction of subsequent fund flows will be important in determining whether regulated investment products continue to absorb available supply.