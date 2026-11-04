Army rewards soldier N500,000 for rejecting kidnapper’s bribe

By Emmanuella Opara | November 4th 2026

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Army has rewarded Private Utim Terwase with N500,000 for refusing an alleged bribe from a suspected kidnapper in Plateau State.

The soldier reportedly rejected the money after apprehending the suspect during an attempted escape.

The reward was presented on behalf of the General Officer Commanding, 3 Division, Major General Maxwell Dangana.

The Army said the soldier’s conduct demonstrated integrity, discipline and professionalism.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Army has rewarded a soldier, Private Utim Terwase, with N500,000 after he reportedly rejected an alleged bribe offered by a suspected kidnapper in Plateau State.

Terwase was said to have apprehended the suspect following an attempted escape but declined to accept the N500,000 allegedly offered to secure the suspect’s release.

Instead, he handed the suspect over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

The cash reward was presented on Wednesday on behalf of the General Officer Commanding, 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, Major General Maxwell Dangana.

The presentation was made by the Commander of Sector 6, Operation Enduring Peace, Colonel Philimon Malgwi.

Dangana commended the soldier for refusing to compromise his responsibility, describing his conduct as an example of the discipline and commitment expected of military personnel.

“The soldier’s conduct reflects the highest standards of military professionalism, loyalty and commitment to duty expected of personnel of the Nigerian Army,” he said.

He added that Terwase had demonstrated honesty, accountability and selfless service by rejecting the offer and ensuring that the suspect was handed over to the appropriate authorities.

The GOC said the soldier’s actions deserved recognition and should encourage other personnel to maintain high standards of integrity while carrying out their duties.

“Operation Enduring Peace therefore considers Private Terwase’s action worthy of commendation and encourages all personnel to emulate his exemplary conduct,” he said.

The N500,000 reward is equivalent to the amount the soldier reportedly refused to collect from the suspect.

The recognition follows a similar incident in Anambra State in 2023, when the state police command rewarded Inspector Charity Oyor with N250,000 for rejecting a bribe from a suspected cable thief in Onitsha.

Oyor, who was on traffic duty on August 23, 2023, reportedly stopped a shuttle bus carrying six heavy bundles of stripped armoured cable suspected to have been stolen.

When she questioned the driver and the purported owner about the consignment, the latter allegedly offered her a bribe, which she rejected.

THE ISSUES

The Army’s recognition of Terwase highlights the importance of integrity and accountability in security operations, particularly at a time when corruption can undermine public confidence in law enforcement institutions.

Bribery attempts involving suspects can compromise investigations, facilitate the escape of offenders and weaken efforts to tackle criminal activities.

By rewarding the soldier with the same amount he reportedly refused, the Army has used the incident to reinforce its position on professional conduct and discourage personnel from abusing their positions.

However, sustaining such standards requires consistent institutional accountability and recognition of personnel who demonstrate integrity in the discharge of their duties.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The soldier’s conduct reflects the highest standards of military professionalism, loyalty and commitment to duty expected of personnel of the Nigerian Army,” Major General Maxwell Dangana, General Officer Commanding, 3 Division, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Army has urged personnel serving under Operation Enduring Peace to follow Terwase’s example by maintaining discipline, accountability and professionalism.

The suspect, meanwhile, was handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

BOTTOM LINE

The N500,000 reward recognises a soldier’s reported refusal to compromise his duty for personal gain. Beyond the individual commendation, the Army is using the incident to promote integrity and reinforce public confidence in security personnel.