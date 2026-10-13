Ododo warns Kogi youths against electoral violence for financial rewards

By Emmanuella Opara Isioma | October 12th 2026

KEY POINTS

-Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo has warned youths against electoral violence and political thuggery.

-He urged young people to reject financial inducements to harm others during elections.

-The governor said no political ambition justified taking another person’s life.

-He encouraged youths to pursue productive opportunities and remain confident in their abilities.

MAIN STORY

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo has urged young people in the state to reject financial inducements to engage in electoral violence, warning them against sacrificing their lives and freedom for the political interests of others.

Ododo gave the warning on Monday in Lokoja while receiving a delegation from Lokoja Ward A of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Nda Aaron. The delegation visited to appreciate benefits the ward had received under the party’s leadership.

The governor said he would not encourage youths to take up arms for political purposes, stressing that political ambitions should not come at the cost of human lives.

“If I ask you to come and collect guns to use for election, tell me to give them to my biological children,” he said.

He urged young people to resist attempts to recruit them into violence and to consider the long-term consequences of actions taken in exchange for money or other inducements.

Ododo also called on the youths to recognise their potential and avoid allowing their backgrounds to limit their aspirations. Recalling his upbringing in a remote village, he said his journey to becoming governor showed that young people could achieve greater things with determination and support.

“If I can stand here, you can even go higher.

“Most of you are lucky to have been born in the city, while I was born in a very small, remote village.

“With God supporting you, you can achieve even greater things,” he said.

The governor further challenged the youths to consider the value of human life before accepting offers to participate in political violence.

“What are we looking for that will make us kill our fellow human beings? How can you take the life of another person?” he asked.

He appealed to them to embrace peace, tolerance and respect for human dignity, urging them to channel their energy into productive activities and constructive participation in the political process.

Ododo warned that violence could have lasting consequences for individuals, families and communities, while encouraging young people to prioritise their future over immediate financial gains.

The delegation commended the governor for what it described as inclusive governance and the benefits of democracy in the area.

THE ISSUES

The governor’s warning focuses on the risks of political thuggery and the use of financial inducements to draw young people into electoral violence. His appeal places responsibility on youths to reject such offers and protect their lives and future prospects.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“If I ask you to come and collect guns to use for election, tell me to give them to my biological children,” Ododo said.

“What are we looking for that will make us kill our fellow human beings? How can you take the life of another person?” he asked.

WHAT’S NEXT

Ododo has urged youths to avoid political violence and participate constructively in the political process. The report does not outline any specific measures or programmes to support the appeal.

BOTTOM LINE

Ododo has cautioned Kogi youths against accepting money or other inducements to engage in electoral violence, urging them to protect their lives, respect human dignity and pursue opportunities that support their future.