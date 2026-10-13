MTN fellows explore huawei’s 5G infrastructure

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 13, 2026

Key Points

· Fellows of the MTN Media Innovation Programme Cohort 5 toured Huawei facilities in Lagos to learn about 5G, smart city and network management technologies

· The visit was organised by MTN Nigeria in collaboration with Huawei as part of the fellows’ learning programme at Pan-Atlantic University’s School of Media and Communication

· At the 5G Innovation Hub, the journalists saw technologies spanning smart cities, power systems, cloud services, routers and antenna designs

· Huawei’s Service Centre houses about 850 Network Operations Centre engineers who monitor networks around the clock across four shifts

· The tour also showcased Huawei Metavision 3D Video, which converts 2D footage into 3D visuals

· A PUNCH business reporter noted that 5G adoption across Africa remains likely below 10 per cent due to high deployment costs and limited returns

Main Story

Fellows of the MTN Media Innovation Programme Cohort 5 examined 5G, smart city and network management technologies during a tour of Huawei facilities in Lagos, gaining insight into the infrastructure supporting Nigeria’s growing digital economy. The visit was organised by MTN Nigeria in collaboration with Huawei, as part of the fellows’ immersive learning programme at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University.

At Huawei’s 5G Innovation Hub, the journalists were introduced to technologies spanning smart cities, power systems, cloud services, routers and antenna designs, offering a look at how telecommunications infrastructure is evolving beyond traditional voice and data services. Fellow Tolulope Ajibade described the experience as mind-blowing, pointing to the security infrastructure, security profiling and smart city solutions on display.

The fellows also visited Huawei’s Service Centre, where they received a briefing on network management and the systems required to maintain telecommunications infrastructure. The centre houses about 850 Network Operations Centre engineers supporting organisations across telecommunications, finance, power, transport and public services, working around the clock across four shifts to monitor networks, identify faults, assign resources and coordinate resolutions. It also has a dedicated DevOps team that customises monitoring systems for individual clients, and is ISO 27001 certified.

The Issues

The tour comes as Nigerian operators expand their 5G networks and technology providers build new applications around high-speed connectivity, including enterprise services, cloud computing, automation and smart-city solutions. But the gap between what the technology can do and who can actually use it remains wide.

PUNCH business reporter Justice Okamgba noted that 5G adoption across Africa is likely below 10 per cent. The cost of deploying the infrastructure is monumental while returns are not yet strong enough to encourage telcos to prioritise widespread rollout, which tends to push operators toward high-value urban areas and leaves the connectivity gap in the hinterlands unaddressed, Device affordability is the other barrier. Few people own 5G-enabled devices, and without affordable handsets, expanded coverage alone will not translate into widespread adoption.

What’s Being Said

Huawei’s Director of MTN Account Solutions, Ma Tianyu, said the company’s goal is to bridge the gap between global innovation and local demand by tailoring technology to Nigeria’s specific challenges. He said the partnership with MTN is helping bring technology solutions to Nigerians and support the development of digital experiences.

Fellow Ijeoma Odia said the tour was enlightening and educational, adding that she had not realised how much Huawei is doing for the future of telecoms and infrastructure in Nigeria, Africa and beyond. She also highlighted Huawei’s work on lower-cost devices for consumers who cannot afford smartphones capable of supporting newer networks, saying such efforts could expand participation in the digital economy, Okamgba argued that affordable 5G devices are as important as network coverage if adoption is to grow.

What’s Next

The visit is part of MTN-MIP’s broader experiential learning programme, which exposes media professionals to developments across telecommunications, technology, business and the wider digital economy, so similar industry visits can be expected for the cohort, More broadly, attention will turn to whether operators and vendors can bring down the cost of 5G deployment and devices enough to move adoption beyond urban centres, and how far lower-cost devices like those Huawei is developing can close the gap.

Bottom Line

The Huawei tour gave Nigerian journalists a close look at the technology behind 5G and network operations, but as the PUNCH reporter’s comments underline, high deployment costs and expensive devices mean the real test is making that technology accessible beyond Nigeria’s major cities.