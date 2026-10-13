Interswitch TechConnect 6.0 drives cross-country conversation on future of financial infrastructure

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, is taking the sixth edition of its TechConnect industry engagement series across four Nigerian cities. The series brings together leaders and stakeholders from government, financial services, technology and business to examine how financial infrastructure can evolve to support a changing digital economy.

Themed “Built for What’s Next: Designing Adaptive Financial Infrastructure for a Dynamic Market,” TechConnect 6.0 is exploring the infrastructure, partnerships and capabilities required to build systems that are scalable, connected, secure and responsive as technology, customer expectations and business models continue to evolve. The series examines how adaptive financial infrastructure can support businesses, governments and citizens as markets become increasingly digital and interconnected.

The four-city series commenced in Owerri on September 24 and continues in Abuja on October 13, Ibadan on October 22 and Lagos on October 27, 2026. Across the four stops, TechConnect 6.0 is providing a platform for stakeholders across different markets and sectors to exchange ideas, share practical experiences and explore the role of infrastructure, innovation and collaboration in advancing digital finance.

Speaking on the TechConnect 6.0 series, Tyoyila Aga, Vice President, Business Innovation and Growth, Interswitch, said the need for financial infrastructure to evolve alongside the markets it serves is central to the TechConnect 6.0 conversation.

“Building for what’s next means designing infrastructure with change being top of mind. Markets, customer expectations and business needs will continue to evolve, so the systems that support them must be scalable, interoperable, secure and resilient enough to evolve with them. The opportunity is not simply to adopt new technology, but to build connected infrastructure that can support new services, new channels and new possibilities as they emerge,” he said.

Across the four stops, the programme is bringing together public- and private-sector stakeholders for conversations spanning technology, financial infrastructure and collaboration. Each engagement features a keynote presentation, fireside chat, panel discussion, product showcases and networking engagements, creating opportunities for stakeholders to exchange perspectives and explore practical approaches to the evolution of digital finance.

Product showcases complement the thought-leadership sessions, providing opportunities for participants to engage with Interswitch’s capabilities and explore how payment and digital commerce infrastructure can support businesses, financial institutions and public-sector organisations across different use cases and channels.

At the heart of TechConnect 6.0 is the recognition that financial infrastructure must evolve alongside the markets it serves. As payment behaviours change, businesses become increasingly digital and public institutions seek more efficient ways of delivering services, connected and adaptable infrastructure can support more seamless experiences while creating room for greater economic participation.

Through the four-city series, Interswitch is bringing the TechConnect conversation closer to stakeholders across different markets, creating space for diverse perspectives on the infrastructure, innovation and partnerships needed to support the continued evolution of digital finance.

TechConnect 6.0 will culminate in Lagos on October 27, following engagements in Owerri, Abuja and Ibadan, bringing together stakeholders from across the ecosystem to continue the conversation on designing financial infrastructure that is built to respond to what comes next.