KEY POINTS

Peter Obi says his proposed government will focus on tackling Nigeria’s economic and security challenges rather than offering excuses.

The NDC presidential candidate promises investment in education, healthcare and electricity, including a target of at least 10,000MW of power.

He says Aba would be developed into an export hub linked with Port Harcourt.

Obi also promises stronger action against corruption, kidnapping and insecurity.

MAIN STORY

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has promised to run an administration focused on delivering results rather than making excuses for its failures if elected.

Obi made the pledge on Friday during a town hall meeting with business leaders, academics, artisans and residents of Aba, Abia State.

He said he and his political ally, Rabiu Kwankwaso, intended to form a government that would confront Nigeria’s challenges through decisive action, public accountability and investment in critical sectors.

“Kwankwaso and I want to form a government that will not give you excuses.

“We already know the excuses, and we will tackle the challenges.

“Our government will demonstrate compassion, commitment and the zeal to get the job done.

“We will fight corruption and public money will be used for the public good,” he said.

Obi criticised Nigeria’s borrowing pattern, arguing that previous governments had borrowed to finance major infrastructure projects such as the Kainji Dam, while the country now accumulated debt without sufficient investment in productive assets.

“But today, Nigeria borrows for nothing.

“We now have more poor people than China and India put together; our youths are heavily unemployed.

“We want to form a Federal Government that will invest in education and healthcare,” he said.

He also called for a change in leadership, saying Nigerians should reject leaders who prioritise personal interests over public welfare.

THE ISSUES

Obi placed electricity, education, healthcare, employment and security at the centre of his proposed economic agenda.

On power, he criticised the current administration for failing to permanently resolve the country’s electricity challenges, despite President Bola Tinubu’s earlier promises.

He said his government would focus on expanding electricity generation, transmission and distribution, with a target of at least 10,000 megawatts.

“We will generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000MW and any money we borrowed must be for investment.”

The proposal places the electricity supply chain at the centre of his economic plans, although the candidate did not provide details at the meeting on the financing, implementation timetable or infrastructure requirements for achieving the target.

Obi also promised to make education and healthcare priorities, arguing that Nigeria needed to create opportunities for young people and improve access to essential services.

He said the presidency required energy and commitment, describing it as an office that should not become a retirement destination for people no longer capable of meeting its demands.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Kwankwaso and I want to form a government that will not give you excuses.” – Peter Obi, NDC presidential candidate.

“We will fight corruption and public money will be used for the public good.” – Peter Obi, NDC presidential candidate.

“We will generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000MW and any money we borrowed must be for investment.” – Peter Obi, NDC presidential candidate.

“We cannot be in government, when school children and others would be kidnapped and taken into the bush. We will be in that bush with them.” – Peter Obi, NDC presidential candidate.

ABA’S ECONOMIC FUTURE

Obi also outlined an economic plan for Aba, promising to develop the commercial city into an export hub and link it with Port Harcourt to create a larger economic centre within the first few years of his proposed administration.

He said the plan would support business activity and expand economic opportunities in the region.

The candidate further promised to unite the country, recalling Nigeria’s history of political and national integration.

“Yesterday, I was in Minna, and I told them that Nigeria used to be united – no wonder Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chukwuemeka Ojukwu were born in Zungeru,” he said.

He described his vision of Nigeria as a country where people could rise through opportunity, regardless of their background.

WHAT’S NEXT

Obi’s proposals will form part of the NDC’s campaign agenda ahead of the next general election. Their feasibility will depend on the party’s detailed policy plans, funding arrangements and ability to secure the infrastructure and institutional support required for implementation.

BOTTOM LINE

Obi is presenting his proposed presidency as one built around accountability, public investment and measurable results. His promises on electricity, security and Aba’s development offer specific campaign commitments, but voters will need details on how his government intends to deliver them.