KEY POINTS

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso projects at least a doubling of private sector credit by 2030.

He says the target will require stronger capital markets, domestic investment and improved lending infrastructure.

Nigeria’s 33 banks raised approximately ₦4.65tn in fresh capital during the recapitalisation exercise.

The CBN says only 10 per cent of Nigerian adults borrow through formal financial channels, despite 53 per cent having formal savings.

The apex bank is targeting 95 per cent financial inclusion by 2028.

MAIN STORY

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has set a target of at least doubling credit to the private sector by 2030, as part of efforts to expand business financing and support economic growth.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso announced the projection on Friday at the 61st Annual Bankers Dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in Lagos.

He said achieving the target would require stronger domestic institutional investments, deeper capital markets and financial institutions capable of financing businesses at different stages of growth.

Cardoso said Nigeria must consolidate recent economic reforms and translate improved macroeconomic conditions into wider opportunities for businesses and households.

He identified the country’s domestic market, entrepreneurial population, fintech ecosystem and banking industry as assets that could help attract and deploy long-term capital.

The governor said the banking sector recapitalisation exercise, which concluded earlier in 2026, had strengthened the industry’s capacity to support economic development.

According to him, 33 banks met the revised minimum capital requirements, with approximately ₦4.65tn in fresh capital raised through the exercise.

However, he cautioned that stronger bank balance sheets would not automatically translate into affordable loans.

He identified elevated lending risks, high interest rates and weaknesses in credit assessment and collateral systems as obstacles to expanding access to credit.

THE ISSUES

The proposed doubling of private sector credit highlights a gap between the capacity of banks to lend and the ability of businesses to obtain financing at affordable rates.

Even with additional capital, banks may remain cautious about lending where borrowers lack reliable financial records, acceptable collateral or sufficient capacity to repay.

Cardoso said addressing these constraints would require sustained reductions in inflation, stronger credit information infrastructure and closer coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities.

He reported that inflation declined from 24.48 per cent in January 2025 to 14.06 per cent in October 2026.

He also said Nigeria’s external reserves had reached their highest level in approximately 18 years, while foreign exchange reforms had improved market transparency, price discovery and investor confidence.

The economy recorded real GDP growth of 4.43 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, according to the governor.

Cardoso said the CBN would focus on preserving these gains through credible monetary policy, regulatory transparency and stronger financial sector governance.

He also disclosed that the apex bank would introduce a comprehensive and accessible regulatory rulebook in 2027 to clarify regulatory requirements and supervisory standards.

The governor reiterated the CBN’s ambition to achieve sustainable single-digit inflation, saying price stability would protect purchasing power and give businesses greater certainty when planning investments.

FINANCIAL INCLUSION AND DIGITAL FINANCE

Cardoso said the 2026 Access to Financial Services Survey showed that 79 per cent of Nigerian adults used formal or informal financial services, while 64 per cent accessed digital financial services.

However, only 10 per cent borrowed through formal financial channels, despite 53 per cent reporting formal savings.

The figures point to a gap between access to financial services and access to credit, which the CBN wants to address in the next phase of its financial inclusion programme.

Cardoso said the focus should shift towards making financial services more useful to individuals and businesses, particularly through improved access to appropriate financing.

He added that the CBN’s Payments System Vision 2028 was targeting 95 per cent financial inclusion by 2028, alongside stronger payment security, interoperability and reduced fraud.

The apex bank also plans to strengthen consumer protection, operational reliability and transparency in digital transactions to improve confidence in electronic payments.

WHAT’S NEXT

Cardoso said artificial intelligence and digital assets, including stablecoins, would increasingly influence financial services through applications in credit assessment, fraud detection, payments and cross-border settlements.

He said the CBN would ensure that financial innovation operated within appropriate regulatory safeguards to protect monetary and financial stability.

The bank’s priorities towards 2030 will therefore include expanding private sector lending, improving financial inclusion, strengthening regulation and supporting the development of capital markets.

BOTTOM LINE

The CBN’s ambition to double private sector credit by 2030 goes beyond increasing the amount banks can lend. It will also depend on whether businesses can demonstrate creditworthiness, whether lenders can assess risks effectively and whether borrowing costs become affordable enough to support productive investment.