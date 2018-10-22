NYSC Suspends Batch ‘C’ Orientation Course in Kaduna Over Insecurity

The National Youth Service Corps has announced the indefinite suspension of orientation course for Batch ‘C’ corps members posted to Kaduna State, due to security concerns.

In a notice shared on its social media platforms, NYSC said, the orientation course, which had earlier been scheduled to start on Tuesday, had to be suspended indefinitely due to the current security situation in the state as well as the curfew, that was imposed by the State Government.

NYSC advised corps members to remain at home until they are advised otherwise.

“ATTENTION PROSPECTIVE CORPS MEMBERS DEPLOYED TO KADUNA STATE

“The Management of National Youth Service Corps wishes to inform all 2018 Batch ‘C’ prospective Corps Members deployed to Kaduna State that the commencement of the Orientation Course earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd October, 2018 has been suspended till further notice due to the current security situation and consequent curfew imposed by the State Government.

“All affected prospective Corps Members are advised to remain at home until further notice from the NYSC Management.

“However, all other prospective Corps Members deployed to other States and FCT are to report at the various Orientation Camps on Tuesday, 23rd October, 2018 as scheduled.