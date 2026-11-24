KEY POINTS

Nvidia shares rose more than 30 per cent on Monday after its board reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive.

The board said it was satisfied with Huang’s candour and ability to lead the company.

Harvey Jones will remain board chairman, while Colette Kress will continue as chief financial officer after serving as interim CEO.

Huang described his return as an opportunity to lead Nvidia at the start of a new industrial revolution.

MAIN STORY

Nvidia shares climbed more than 30 per cent on Monday after the company’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, ending his brief departure from the leadership position.

In a statement, the board said it had held several discussions with Huang and was satisfied with his candour and leadership capabilities.

Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones said the board considered Huang the right person to lead the company and believed his return was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Jones will remain chairman of the board, while Colette Kress will continue as chief financial officer after serving as interim chief executive during Huang’s absence.

The board also commended Kress for handling the interim leadership role alongside her existing financial responsibilities.

Huang welcomed the decision, describing his return as an opportunity to lead the technology company through a period of major industrial change.

“I am honored to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” he said.

THE ISSUES

The sharp rise in Nvidia shares reflects the market’s positive reaction to the board’s decision to restore Huang to the company’s leadership.

His return provides continuity at the top of a company whose position in the artificial intelligence industry makes its leadership decisions significant to investors and technology partners.

However, the share price increase alone does not establish whether the concerns surrounding his departure have been fully resolved. Investors will also watch how the company manages its leadership, governance and business relationships following the episode.

WHAT’S NEXT

Huang is expected to resume his responsibilities as chief executive, while Jones retains the chairmanship and Kress continues overseeing the company’s finances.

The board said it had confidence in Huang’s leadership and looked forward to working with him again.

BOTTOM LINE

Nvidia’s shares rallied after its board reinstated Huang, signalling a positive immediate market response to the leadership decision. The company now faces the task of maintaining investor confidence while moving forward under his leadership.

Yahoo Finance