By Boluwatife Oshadiya | November 26, 2026

Key Points

Brent crude falls 1.11% to $87.79 per barrel, while WTI declines 1.3% to $80.96

Resumed Libyan oil flows and expectations of a fourth-quarter global supply surplus weigh on prices

Investors monitor US inventory data, OPEC+ production plans and security risks around the Strait of Hormuz

Main Story

Oil prices declined on Wednesday as resumed Libyan exports, expectations of a global supply surplus and an increase in US crude inventories reinforced concerns about supply outpacing demand.

Brent crude futures for February delivery fell 1.11% to $87.79 per barrel from $88.78 at the previous close, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for January delivery dropped 1.3% to $80.96 from $82.05.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that US commercial crude inventories increased by 126,000 barrels last week, below market expectations of a 900,000-barrel rise.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global oil supply to exceed demand by two million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, supported by a recovery in Gulf exports. Renewed flows through a pipeline linked to Libya’s Sharara oilfield have added to expectations of greater supply.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said crude flows from the Sharara field resumed after the pipeline reopened. The corporation had earlier reported that an “unlawful group” closed a pipeline valve, threatening to cut production by about 350,000 barrels per day.

However, security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz have limited the downward pressure on prices. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval forces said two oil tankers using what it described as an “unauthorised route” east of the strait struck naval mines and caught fire.

What’s Being Said

Libya’s National Oil Corporation said an “unlawful group” had closed a valve on the pipeline linked to the Sharara oilfield, threatening production. The NOC subsequently reported that oil flows resumed after the pipeline reopened.

The IEA forecasts a global oil supply surplus of two million barrels per day in the fourth quarter. Separately, Iran’s IRGC naval forces attributed the reported tanker fires to naval mines, although the supplied material does not include independent confirmation of the incident.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor further US inventory data for evidence of changes in crude supply conditions.

OPEC+ production policy for 2027 will remain in focus ahead of the group’s meeting scheduled for November 29; the year of the meeting was not specified in the supplied report.

Traders will watch developments around the Strait of Hormuz for signs of disruption to crude shipments.

The Bottom Line:

The combination of recovering exports, rising US inventories and an expected global surplus is weighing on crude prices. However, security risks around the Strait of Hormuz remain a potential counterweight to the bearish supply outlook.