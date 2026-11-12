Nvidia shares fall 7.6% after report of possible CEO removal

KEY POINTS

Nvidia shares fell 7.59 per cent in after-hours trading following a report about a possible leadership change.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company’s board was considering whether to remove CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia’s board has launched an independent investigation into allegations involving Huang.

MAIN STORY

Shares of Nvidia fell 7.59 per cent in after-hours trading on Wednesday after reports emerged that the company’s board was considering whether to remove Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia’s board was meeting to consider Huang’s position following allegations of personal relationships involving company executives and a separate controversy concerning a woman suspected by US intelligence of having links to Chinese intelligence.

The New York Times separately reported that Huang allegedly had a relationship with Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell, who joined the company in 2008 and leads its healthcare business.

According to the report, Huang and Powell were seen displaying affection at a hotel during a company conference in March. The newspaper also reported that a security guard intervened after a bystander photographed the interaction and offered those involved a non-disclosure agreement.

The allegations add to an existing controversy involving Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive. The New York Times reported in October that US intelligence officials believed she may have acted as an intelligence asset, sharing information with China’s ruling party.

On Sunday, Jensen Huang issued an apology to his family and Nvidia employees over an affair but did not identify the person involved.

Nvidia’s board subsequently announced an independent investigation into the matter.

In its statement, the board said it had no reason to believe that national security or company secrets had been compromised but would examine all available information.

THE ISSUES

The allegations raise questions about corporate governance at one of the world’s most influential technology companies.

When a chief executive faces allegations involving employees or possible security concerns, a company’s board has a responsibility to establish the facts and assess whether its leadership decisions, internal controls or reputation have been affected.

The reported involvement of a senior executive also makes the investigation relevant to questions about workplace conduct and the use of company security resources.

However, allegations about personal relationships do not by themselves establish that company information was compromised or that Huang breached his responsibilities as chief executive.

The board’s independent investigation will therefore be important in determining whether the reported incidents have implications for Nvidia beyond Huang’s private life.

WHAT’S NEXT

Nvidia’s board is expected to examine the available information as part of its independent investigation. The reports have not established that Huang has been removed or that the board has made a final decision on his position.

The outcome could influence investor confidence, particularly given Huang’s central role in the company’s leadership.

BOTTOM LINE

Nvidia is facing scrutiny over allegations involving its chief executive and questions about corporate governance. The immediate market reaction reflects investor uncertainty, but the board’s investigation will be central to establishing what happened and whether it affects the company’s leadership or operations.

Yahoo Finance