NUJ Pushes For Mandatory Health Insurance And Media Enhancement Bill

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has intensified its call for federal and state governments to implement a mandatory health and life insurance scheme for media practitioners across the country.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement recently, the National President of the NUJ, Comrade Alhassan Yahya, emphasized that journalists are frontline workers who face significant occupational risks.

The union is currently advocating for a structured insurance policy that would allow journalists to access quality healthcare with a subsidized annual premium of approximately ₦15,000.

This renewed push for welfare reforms follows a tragic vehicle accident on December 29, 2025, which claimed the lives of seven journalists on the Gombe–Yola Road. President Yahya noted that the union is working closely with the National Assembly to re-introduce and pass the Media Enhancement Bill.

This legislation aims to redefine the salary structures for media workers and mandate that employers provide comprehensive insurance packages, ensuring that the families of those who lose their lives or sustain injuries in the line of duty are not left in financial ruin.

The NUJ’s proposal includes a tripartite insurance model designed to cover different categories of workers. This includes formal coverage for journalists employed by government-owned and large private media houses, alongside informal or equity coverage tailored for freelance journalists and community outlets.

Additionally, the plan features a specific life insurance component intended to provide institutional support to the dependents of practitioners who die while performing their constitutional duties.

Beyond insurance, the union is also engaging with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to align journalists with the 2026 national enrollment targets. Yahya urged media owners to view health insurance not as an optional perk but as a critical tool for retaining talent and maintaining the integrity of the fourth estate.

With the Jigawa Model of pension management gaining traction nationally, the NUJ remains hopeful that similar state-level domestications of health insurance can provide a much-needed safety net for its members across all 36 states and the FCT.