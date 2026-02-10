NACCIMA Reviews Fuel-Less Hydraulic Generator Invented By Nigerian To Tackle Energy Crisis

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has opened talks on a new energy solution designed to power local industries without fossil fuels.



At a high-level briefing held at the NACCIMA headquarters in Ikeja, South African-based Nigerian inventor Christopher Amabi unveiled the PCRD machine – a device which reportedly utilizes hydraulic liquid and mechanical force multiplication to generate 24-hour electricity; bypassing the need for expensive petrol or diesel.



​This technological shift, Mr. Amabi notes, is supported by a rollout strategy that includes a bold pilot scheme for the first one hundred industrial off-takers. Under this arrangement, the DMCA group intends to install 1-megawatt units at factories and estates with no upfront deposit, charging a flat rate of 200 Naira per kilowatt only after a month of successful power delivery.



To maintain this service, the inventor stated that each installation will feature a dual-unit system to provide an automatic backup against the power cuts that typically hinder local production.



​Responding to these claims, NACCIMA leadership adopted a measured stance by highlighting the necessity of formal accreditation. The association confirmed it will now begin a structured verification process to witness a proof of concept firsthand.



Such a move is intended to validate the machine’s durability in the Nigerian environment, especially following reports that earlier prototypes faced challenges with salt-air corrosion in coastal areas.



Engr. (Dr.) Jani Ibrahim, mni, OON, President of NACCIMA noted that the solution, if verified, could serve as a major catalyst for the nation’s industrial growth.



“If a statement comes from NACCIMA, then we know that we are covered,” the National President remarked, emphasizing the importance of their internal review. “We would like to go through with you and test it, so that the platform of NACCIMA can vouch, verify, and confirm these claims before we push them out to the public.”

This insistence on a formal proof of concept ensures that the organized private sector remains protected while exploring such a critical shift in the nation’s energy landscape.



​With the machine currently situated in Lagos, the project now moves into a phase of technical assessments and site visits by industry experts. While the promise of “fuel-less” power remains a significant claim, the organized private sector remains focused on the practical results of these upcoming tests.



For now, the business community continues to wait for the final outcome of NACCIMA’s technical evaluation of the PCRD technology.



