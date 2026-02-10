CAC Approves Free Business Registration For 3,500 SMEs Nationwide

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has approved free business name registration for 3,500 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, in a move aimed at promoting formalisation and reducing the cost of doing business.

The Registrar-General of the CAC, Hussaini Magaji, announced the initiative in Abuja on Monday during events marking the Commission’s 35th anniversary.

Magaji said the programme reflects the Commission’s broader commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, lowering entry barriers for small businesses, and driving inclusive economic growth.

According to him, the initiative is designed to encourage informal enterprises to register formally, thereby expanding their access to government services, credit opportunities, and broader economic participation.

“Thirty-five years of the CAC is a story defined by vision, courage, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to national development,” Magaji said in his address to stakeholders and invited guests.

He explained that the Commission has evolved significantly over the years into a technology-driven agency, prioritising operational efficiency, transparency, and alignment with global best practices.

As part of its anniversary milestones, Magaji disclosed that the CAC approved scholarships for six outstanding corporate law students at the Nigerian Law School for the 2026 academic session.

He also announced that the Commission would donate 120 mattresses to an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, alongside additional support for orphanages, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

In a major technology-focused development, the registrar-general revealed that the CAC would enter into a formal collaboration with Google through the signing of a partnership letter aimed at strengthening the Commission’s technology infrastructure and service delivery capabilities.

According to Magaji, the partnership is expected to enhance portal performance, improve system reliability, and further deepen the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

He also unveiled a redesigned CAC website, featuring new digital tools including an AI-powered legal assistant (AI Lawyer) and a business name generator.

The AI Lawyer, he explained, will provide instant guidance on CAC regulations, procedures, and compliance requirements, while the business name generator will help entrepreneurs reserve scalable and compliant business names with ease.

Magaji expressed appreciation to stakeholders, partners, and staff for their continued support, noting that the anniversary marks a renewed commitment to innovation, service excellence, and national economic development.