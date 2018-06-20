NSE Investors Execute 14,790 Deals Worth N18.5billion in Four Days

Investors at the Nigerian Stock Market, executed a total turnover of 1.738 billion shares worth N18.462 billion in 14,790 deals last week, in contrast to a total of 1.749 billion shares valued at N31.183 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 24,604 deals.

The bourse last week opened for a four-day trading session last as the Federal Government declared Friday, June 15, and Monday, June 18, 2018 public holidays to commemorate the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.

The Financial Services industry measured by volume led the activity chart with 1.170 billion shares valued at N9.695 billion traded in 7,809 deals; thus contributing 67.35 percent and 52.51 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Services Industry followed with 293.492 million shares worth N733.407 million in 531 deals, while the third place was occupied by Consumer Goods with a turnover of 154.093 million shares worth N4.997 billion in 3,002 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely; United Capital Plc, Ikeja Hotel Plc and United Bank For Africa Plc measured by volume accounted for 811.747 million shares worth N3.887 billion in 986 deals, contributing 46.71 percent and 21.05 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

During the week, 40 equities appreciated in price, lower than 49 in the previous week, while 28 equities depreciated in price, lower than 29 equities of the previous week, and 101 equities remained unchanged higher than 91 equities recorded in the preceding week.

Also traded during the week were a total of 62,392 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N1.004 million executed in 13 deals, compared with a total of 202,916 units valued at N1.168 million that was transacted last week in 19 deals.

Also, a total of 9,850 units of Federal Government valued at N9.999 million were traded last week in 10 deals, compared with a total of 10,561 units valued at N10.381 million transacted in the previous week in 20 deals.