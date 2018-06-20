11 Health Benefits Of Sleep

We have considered sleep to be a way of beating fatigue at the end of the day. However, not many of us realise that sleep has multiple health benefits. In fact without a good night’s sleep, you can be sure that you are health will go downhill over a period of time. Here are 11 health benefits that you may find to be surprising but entirely true.

#1 – Improve Skin Health With Radiant Appearance

A good night’s rest will reflect on your skin health. Insufficient sleep will cause your skin to look unhealthy and lack lustre.

#2 – Boost Your Memory

Good sleep has always been associated with good memory power. This is because you are body goes into a state of semi-paralysis while the brain goes about making the connections to improve memory.

#3 – Increase Alertness Levels During The Day

With a good night’s rest you can be confident of remaining alert throughout the day after you have woken up fresh and well rested.

#4 – Maintain Weight At Healthy Levels

One of the contributing reasons for obesity has been in proper sleep levels. Sleep well and you will be able to maintain your weight at healthy levels.

#5 – Benefit From Increased Levels Of Attention In Academics Or Training

Individuals who are pursuing academic or undergoing training need to have a good night’s rest in order to have higher levels of attention during sessions.

#6 – Improve Sporting Performance

It will be hard to imagine better performance in physical activities without proper rest. It is during sleep that the body Completes the process of hypertrophy.

# 7 – Fight Hypertension

Sleep offers individuals the effects of lowering blood pressure which means that adequate rest is required to fight hypertension and maintain blood pressure levels.

#8 – Control Mood Swings By Hitting The Sack

During the day it is entirely possible that some situations or circumstances may cause depression or a mood swing. With proper rest it is possible to keep depression away.

#9 – Maintain Intake Of Calorie Levels

Individuals who take proper rest consume the right quantities of food with necessary calorie intake alone. This is in contrast with individuals Who need more energy for activities during their wake full hours.

#10 – Combat Type 2 Diabetes

Patients with type 2 diabetes need adequate levels of sleep, failing which their condition is likely to worsen.

#11 – Boost Your Levels Of Immunity

Immunity is key to good health, and a good night sleep will help you to be more immune and fight disease easily.