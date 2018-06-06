NSE Index Up 2.46%, Largest Gain Since January As Bull Tightens Reins

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, June 5, sustained a vibrant run as bulls maintained control.

As such, the NSE all-share index, ASI, appreciated by 2.46 percent, the largest gain since the January rally on January 11th to 37,854.92 points, following a broader bargain hunting across major sectors.

Also, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date losses moderated further to -0.66 percent and 1.02 percent respectively.

Market breadth turned positive with 39 gainers paired against 15 declining stocks. Oando Plc led the advancers’ pack with a surge of 9.84%, while Hallmark Insurance Plc tumbled by 6.67% to emerge the biggest loser of the day’s trading session.

Sectorial Performance chart showed NSE Industrial Goods index leaping by 3.21%, Consumer Goods growing by 2.70% and Insurance index appreciating by 0.24%.

The Banking sector index also rose by 3.19% to close in the green, while returns in the Oil & Gas counters slumped by 0.56%.

At the end of trading, total volume of trades increased by 8.03% to 339.68 million units, valued at N5.96 billion down 15.20 percent and exchanged in 4,436 deals.