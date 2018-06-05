NSE Index Soars by 0.37%, As Bull Bolts Out of Snooze Mode

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, June 4, saw major relief from intense bear hold that had left the bourse weary for several trading sessions.

Consequently, the NSE All Share Index, ASI, appreciated by 0.37 percent to close with movements north on the first trading session of the week largely driven by gains in the Banking and Oil & Gas counters.

Market breadth index, however closed flat with 21 gainers paired against 21 declining stocks. Japaul Oil & Maritime Services Plc emerged the day’s biggest gainer with a surge of 9.09 percent, while Oando Plc posted a plunge of 8.96 percent as the worst performing stock.

Sectorial performance chart showed the NSE Banking index: leaping by 1.60%, due to the buy interest in GTBank, FBN Holdings Plc, FCMB Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc.

The NSE Oil & Gas index soared by 0.33 percent, driven by the 9.09% gain in Japaul Oil, 4.99% in Eterna Oil Plc, 1.00% gain in Forte Oil Plc and 0.91% surge in Mobil Nigeria.

On the other hand, the NSE Industrial index slumped by 1.12 percent, due to the selloff in the shares of cement producer, Lafarge Cement WAPCO Nigeria Plc which lost by 2.65 percent.

The NSE Consumer Goods index also tumbled by 0.02 percent following the losses recorded in the shares of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, PZ Cussons Nigeria Limited, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, International Breweries Plc , Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc and Oando Plc.

At the end of trading, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc gained 4.53 percent and was adjudged the most actively traded stock with 67 million units of shares worth N2.68 billion that exchanged hands.