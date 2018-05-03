NSE Index Up 0.09%, As Trading Opens May with Upswing

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, May 2, kicked off the month of May with an upward trajectory.

As such, the All-Share Index which opened at 41,268.23 gained 0.09% or 38.01 points to close at 41,306.02. Similarly, market capitalisation surged by N14 billion or 0.09 per cent to close at N14.962 trillion as against N14.948 trillion on Monday.

The price movement chart showed Mobil Oil leading the gainers’ pack aith a gain of N16.70 to close at N19.50 per share.

Dangote Cement trailed behind with a gain of N1.90 to close at N247.90, while Presco leaped by 70k to close at N70 per share. Union Bank of Nigeria added 25k to close at N6.50, while United Bank for Africa rose by 15k to close at N11.70 per share.

Conversely, Nestle sat atop the losers’ chart, dropping N29 to close at N1, 570 per share. Dangote Flour followed with a loss of N1.25 to close at N12.05, while Nigerian Breweries dropped 90k to close at N129 per share.

Cadbury shed 65k to close at N13.15, while Dangote Sugar slumped by 50k to close at N20 per share.

United Bank for Africa Plc was the most active stock for the day, trading 52.33 million shares worth N610.87 million.

It was trailed by Guaranty Trust Bank with 42.27 million shares valued at N1.89 billion, while Zenith International Bank traded 30.07 million shares worth N832.43 million. Fidelity Bank sold 24.05 million shares worth N60.56 million, while FCMB Group exchanged 17.32 million shares valued at N43.95 million.

Investors bought and sold 276.24 million shares valued at N6.89 billion exchanged in 5,327 deals. This was against the 450.53 million shares worth N4.96 billion achieved in 4,699 deals on Friday.

The volume of shares traded tumbled by 38.69 per cent, while the value of shares exchanged rose by 38.91 per cent.