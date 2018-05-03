Naira Sustains Momentum at N362/$ at Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira on Wednesday, May 2, maintained sustained its new momentum at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The local currency at the black market closed at the strengthned rate of N362 against the greenback. Against the British Pound Sterling, the Naira closed at the rate of N505 and exchanged at the rate of N442 against the European Single Currency, Euro.

At the Bureau De Change, BDC window, the Naira exchanged at N362 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed N504 and N436, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the Naira close at

The Naira closed at the rate of N360.67 at the investors’ window, while it closed at the CBN window N305.7.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has sustained its intervention at the interbank foreign exchange market.