NSE Index Sheds 0.18% As Bear Tightens Reins

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, May 9, closed in the red territory as investors’ sentiment waned.

Consequently, the All-Share Index drew back by 0.18 percent or 75.68 points to close at 41,080.12 points, while the market capitalisation slumped by N27.4 billion to close at N14.881 trillion.

Market breadth index also trended negative with 27 declining stocks paired against 22 advancing equities.

Unilever Nigeria sat atop the losers’ chart shedding N2.60k to settle for the day at N49.90k per share. Nigerian Breweries trailed by N1.80k loss to close at N125.20k per share, and CAP Plc, which dropped N1.65k to finish at N37.10k per share.

GTBank also crumbled by 65k to settle at N45 per share, while UAC of Nigeria crashed by 60k to end at N17.40k per share.

Conversely, Nestle Nigeria led the advancers’ pack after adding N2.50k to close at N1570 per share. It was followed by CCNN, which grew by N1.15k to finish at N24.60k per share, and Dangote Cement, which jumped by N1 to end at N248 per share.

Guinness Nigeria shot up by 50k in value to close at N104 per share, while NASCON also soared by the same amount to finish at N21 per share.

Financial Services sector led the activity chart with 303.9 million shares exchanged for N8.6 billion, while the Conglomerates sector followed with 10.5 million equities traded for N27 million.

At the end of Wednesday trading activities, a total of 341.1 million shares changed hands in 3,790 deals worth N9.3 billion compared with the 563.6 million equities sold yesterday in 4,217 deals valued at N5.8 billion.

Volume shares traded by investors dipped by 39.49 percent when compared with the previous session, with the value soaring by 61.65 percent.