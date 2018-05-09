NSE Index Down 0.04% As Sell-Offs Linger

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, May 8, closed with southward movements.

Consequently, the NSE All Share Index depreciated by 0.04% following the selloff in the Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas sectors.

Market breadth index closed flat with 24 gainers paired against 25 stocks that declining stocks. Cutix rose by 8.47% leading the gainers chart, while Forte Oil emerged the worst performing stock today. dropping 5%.

Sectorial Performance chart showed NSE Consumer Goods Index sliding by 0.31%, following the selloff in Champion, FlourMill, Nigerian Breweries and Guinness.

NSE Oil & Gas Index collapsed by 0.01%, following the 5.00% loss in Forte Oil and 0.57% in Oando.

Meanwhile, the NSE Banking Index advanced by 0.68%, largely driven by the buy interest in Wema Bank, Skye Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Access Bank and United Bank for africa.

NSE Industrial Index appreciated by 0.04%, driven by the gain 8.47% in Cutix and the 4.92% gain in CCNN.

At the end of trading, FCMB was the most actively traded with 297million units of shares worth N745million.