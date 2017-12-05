NSE Index Gains 0.02% Buoyed by Strong Banking Stocks

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, December 4, kicked off on a positive note after market shut down on Friday, December 1, for the muslim public holiday.

As such, the All Share Index on Monday, appreciated by 0.02% boosted by a healthy run in banking sector stocks on investors’ improved appetite.

Cadbury led the gainers’ chart surging by 10.12%, followed by LinkAssure, which added 4.84%. On the flip side, Sterling Bank led the laggards’ chart,slumping by 3%, trailed by CILeasing, which lsot 2.99%.

Consumer Goods appreciated by 0.26%, while Oil & Gas Sector added 0.29%. Meanwhile, Banking sector lost 0.13%.

Zenith Bank, growing by 0.20% was the most actively traded stock on the bourse trading 32million units of shares accounting for 24% of total volume.

Meanwhile, total volume and total value traded slumped compared to the closing value last week Thursday, as investors exchanged 138m units of shares worth N2billion.