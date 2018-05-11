NSE Index Down 0.40%, As Sell-Offs Further Tame Bull Run

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, May 10, continued southward movement as lead indices of the bourse to a major nose dive.

Consequently, the NSE All Share Index ASI depreciated by 0.40% on Thursday following the selloff across most sectors on the bourse.

Similarly, market breadth index closed negative with 22 gainers paired against 26 declining stocks. Emerging the best stock was CCNN, growing stock value by a whooping 9.96%, while Niger Insurance was the biggest loser shedding 7.41%.

The Sectorial Performance chart showed NSE Oil & Gas Index crashing by 1.80%, following the losses in 4.68% loss in Oando, 4.55% loss in Japaul Oil, 3.33% drop in Seplat and 2.08% crash in Forte Oil.

NSE Consumer Goods Index slumped by 0.13%, due to the selloff in May Baker, Champion, Dangote Sugar, Damgote Flour and Flourmill.

NSE Banking Index tumbled by 0.02%, largely driven the 4.59% loss in Unity Bank, 4.55% loss in Wema Bank, and 1.11% drop in Guaranty Trust Bank.

Meanwhile, the NSE Industrial Index surged by 0.06%, largely driven by the 9.96% gain in CCNN and the 0.33% gain in Cutix.

At the end of trading, Zenith Bank emerged the most actively traded with 79million units of shares worth N2.18billion.